A stunning Naples estate is on the market for $14,500,000, boasting a $2 million backyard masterpiece crafted by renowned designer Lucas Congdon. Spanning 3.29 secured acres along the Cocohatchee River with direct Gulf access, this 2021-built home blends expansive waterfront grounds with an award-winning outdoor retreat.

The al fresco living spaces feature wood-paneled ceilings, a gas stone fireplace, and a top-of-the-line outdoor kitchen equipped with an Alfresco grill and hibachi station. A personal putting green and various entertainment areas complete the property’s all-inclusive riverside resort atmosphere.

The interior exudes character through white oak floors, exposed beams, and brick accents. The chef’s kitchen is outfitted with a La Cornue gas range, dual Sub-Zero refrigerators, and quartzite countertops. A separate guest house and parking for up to 10 vehicles — with lift options — make the estate ideal for car enthusiasts and hosting guests alike.

At the water’s edge, a lit private dock equipped with two boat lifts and two jet ski lifts offers seamless Gulf access. In a Naples market where waterfront properties are becoming increasingly scarce, this fully realized estate stands apart as a rare and immediately available gem anchored by one of Southwest Florida’s most exceptional outdoor living environments.

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“Estates that bring together this caliber of land, Gulf access, and nationally acclaimed outdoor design are virtually unheard of in Naples,” said Jay Westerlund, global real estate advisor at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, Bonita Springs. “The Lucas Congdon installation alone sets this property in a league of its own — a private resort experience that would be nearly impossible to recreate in today’s building climate.”