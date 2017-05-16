Gwyneth Paltrow’s goop-In@Nordstrom: “modern wellness is a way of life”

Discover thoughtful finds—from clean beauty and skin care to kitchen essentials and mindfulness enhancers—to nourish your whole self and elevate every day.

goop, the modern lifestyle brand founded by Gwyneth Paltrow, is partnering with Nordstrom to bring goop’s coveted retail curation to Pop-In@Nordstrom in select stores across the country and online. This is the first- time goop is working with a major retailer in this capacity, and the first-time goop has a concurrent retail presence in multiple markets at once.

goop-In@Nordstrom features a mix of wellness-focused products curated by the goop team, spanning across apparel, accessories, beauty and home. Each shop is merchandised as an enclosed living space, with furniture and design by 1stDibs and custom Chinoiserie wallcoverings by Fromental.

Products include both goop’s own lines of luxury skincare, wellness, apparel and fragrance, as well as hand- picked items from goop’s digital shop. The buy aims to translate goop’s holistic approach to wellness into a tangible experience, with products mostly fitting into one of three categories: what we put on our bodies, what we put in our bodies and how we treat our bodies. This is the first wellness-focused retail concept for both goop and Pop-In@Nordstrom.

“We love how goop has created a lively community around everything from zoodles to Zen,” said Olivia Kim, Vice President of Creative Projects at Nordstrom. “They have a way of conveying wellness concepts so they are not only easy to understand, but also adopt and make a habit into a ritual. Whether it’s through health, fitness, or food, or whatever is manageable through your day, integrating self-care should be easy!”

“Our pop-ups have been an incredible opportunity to really connect with our readers and shoppers across the country—this partnership with Nordstrom allows us to provide that experience on a heightened level of scale, touching new markets and shoppers in the process,” said Gwyneth Paltrow, Founder and CEO, goop.

In recent months, wellness – historically one of goop’s most popular verticals – has become an even bigger focus for the lifestyle brand. In March, goop launched their first wellness product extension: a collection of vitamins created in collaboration with four leading doctors. goop Wellness hit over $100k in sales on launch day. Recently, goop announced their first-ever wellness summit, In goop Health, and a wellness-focused content

partnership with Conde Nast.

Pop-In@Nordstrom is the retailer’s ongoing series of themed pop-up shops developed and curated by Kim, built on the notion of discovery as a way to create energy, inspiration and disruption throughout the retailer’s highest profile stores. Each shop transitions every four to six weeks in a new design to offer exclusive finds under a unique theme, introducing new brands and merchandise to keep customers coming back for a fun and compelling shopping experience in stores and online.