Holiday Destination Ideas 2019

Budapest, Hungary

According to a survey, many travellers from all over the world have voted for Budapest as the top European destination 2019. The city setting is striking with a rich architectural and antique heritage. It offers a matchless combination of blooming gastronomy, culture and the benefits of thermal waters and world heritage views. The pearl of the Danube is not only a great place to travel, but it is also one of the safest cities in the world.

Cape Town, South Africa

A peerless blend of superb natural beauty and year-round fun makes Cape Town a city to fall in love with. With so many beaches, you might struggle to single out a favourite. How about hiking on the penguins of Boulders Beach, iconic Table Mountain and the ever-popular V&A Waterfront? This captivating city has a lot to offer!

Braga, Portugal

For thousands of years, Braga has been attracting travellers from all over the world. The city is sparkling, charming and full of life. Do not forget to stroll through its shopping streets and marvel at the prettiness of its Gothic Cathedral. Or you may take a romantic break in the Santa Barbara Garden. Shopaholic? No problem! Braga offers a great experience with a combination of young designer shops, traditional shops and shopping centres.

Dinant, Belgium

Dinant is becoming the queen of social media. It is actually one of Europe’s trendiest destinations. Located in the south of Belgium, this charming city has nothing to envy to other major Belgian tourist destinations. Once you get to Dinant, the panorama will captivate you. It is also a city of adventure, gastronomy and history. Ever heard of Adolphe Saxe? He was the inventor of the saxophone. You can visit his house and you will realise how much Dinant has influenced the history of music and Jazz.

Kotor, Montenegro

Kotor is definitely the coolest destination in Europe. It is charming, authentic and breathtaking. The city is ideal for a relaxing stay, for lovers, for gourmets, but also for fans of history, hiking and culture. If you are looking for authenticity and new experiences, Kotor will be great for you. Make sure to walk up to the tops of Kotor or explore Kotor Bay “Boka Kotorska”. It is one of the most stunning bays in Europe. Kotor is simply suitable for everyone.

Wherever you choose to go, be it alone, with your family or with your partner, you are bound to experience a one of a kind journey!