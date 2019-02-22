Roksanda Ilincic x The Outnet capsule for Malaika Foundation

Think pleated ruffles, exaggerated sleeves, and clashing prints on dresses to blouses and skirts.

Fashion Designer Roksanda Ilincic and The Outnet have partnered with foundation Malaika, the non-profit charity founded by Noëlla Coursaris Musunka, helping to empower Congolese girls through education and health programs.

ROKSANDA’s signature shapes, prints and colors feature in a capsule collection by Fashion Designer Roskanda Ilincic celebrating femininity and empowerment; as modelled by Malaika Charity Founder Noëlla Coursaris Musunka.

Malaika’s mission is to empower girls and their communities in the Democratic Republic of Congo through the power of education and was founded by the inspiring Noëlla Coursaris Musunka.



“I felt inspired by a duty to address a more circular economy, and the collection features some of my favourite archive shapes, fabrics and prints,” said the London-based Roskanda Ilincic.

“Ten per cent of sales will go to towards Malaika -Empowering Me, aiming to give girls in the DRC a better tomorrow. Thank you to these talented girls for dreaming up the most beautiful and colourful backdrop to the campaign, and for allowing us into your world, and to Noella for your determination and for bringing so much energy,” added Roskanda.

Heavily inspired by art and architecture, designer Roksanda Ilincic’s aim is to create clothing with confident and stylish women in mind. This capsule collection signifies ROKSANDA’s instantly recognisable aesthetic – featuring intense color, sculptural silhouettes and elegant final touches. The smooth textures and liquid-like fabric create fluidity and movement.