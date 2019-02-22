The Montblanc x BMW Luggage Set is available now at BMW Welt in Munich.

German multinational automotive company BMW is continuing its collaboration with the iconic brand Montblanc with a five-piece luggage set that’s perfectly tailored to the boot of the BMW 8 Series Coupé. Inspired by the multifaceted spirit of California and prompted by the idea of a luggage set that perfectly fits in the BMW 8 Series Coupé, Montblanc designed a luxurious vision for modern-day lifestyle expectations.

The bespoke Montblanc x BMW Luggage Set is handcrafted in Florence using high-quality, perforated black or red leather with black darts. This exclusive set in a limited edition of 15 comprises a guitar bag, a surf bag, a duffel bag, a suit bag and a leather case – five different models designed to fit together perfectly in the boot of the BMW 8 Series Coupé.

The professional guitar bag stands out with its striking, distinctive feature – a detachable shoulder strap. Worn to the side or as a backpack, the strap gives the bag a modern twist. The guitar bag is lined inside with neoprene, offering reliable protection for its valuable contents, while two practical pockets on the front offer space for music notes and guitar accessories.

The round surf bag comes in a confident, sporty look and features a large main compartment and a separate compartment for accessories. Practical shoulder straps mean the surf bag can be worn comfortably as a backpack.

A veritable classic: the duffel bag sports the iconic round look and offers ample space for high fashion in the main compartment. The duffel bag also has two separate zip compartments for shoes and accessories.

The premium-quality, double-folding suit bag reliably protects suits and shirts from creasing and getting dirty. A clever compartment system allows clothes, cufflinks and accessories all to be stored separately.

The sturdy leather case with a handle represents perfect organisation and features a large main compartment with elastic straps, three zip compartments and two large sections for accessories.