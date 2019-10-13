Rocco Forte House – a new form of hospitality launched by Rocco Forte Hotels

Rocco Forte House is the ultimate city experience matched by the privacy of a home and the superior Rocco Forte service.

Rocco Forte Hotels unveils the first Rocco Forte House, Piazza di Spagna launching a new form of curated hospitality. The five lavish suites are designed for guests seeking personalised attention, curated independence, and total privacy.

Rocco Forte House is a new form of luxury hospitality, blending the individual attention to guests with the luxury of total privacy of bygone days. Rocco Forte Hotels is working on a series of independent buildings in various cities and will be announcing next openings in the coming months, said the luxury hospitality group in a statement.

Rocco Forte Hotels has launched an intimate and exclusive address in Rome, Rocco Forte House, an elegant and historic 18th-century palazzo facing the famous Piazza di Spagna.

The unique concept will allow guests the ultimate city experience matched by the privacy of a home and the superior Rocco Forte service.

Conveniently placed in-between Rocco Forte’s Hotel de Russie and the newly opened Hotel de la Ville, Rocco Forte House guests have the privilege of enjoying the best of both hotels with full complimentary access to both gyms and spas, discounted rates on conference rooms and parking, as well as a wide range of bars and restaurants to choose from.

Olga Polizzi, Director of Design at Rocco Forte Hotels and sister of Sir Rocco Forte, has chosen the famous Roman designer, Tommaso Ziffer who is known for his notable collaboration with Valentino, for his innate Roman flair and ability to interpret Rocco Forte Hotels’ design vision.

Ziffer’s design of the large elegant suites reveal a cornucopia of colour, mixing antique furniture and distinctive pieces from the seventies for an eclectic and vibrant setting. On designing for Rocco Forte Hotels’ new concept, Tommaso Ziffer said: “I very much enjoyed designing for this new hospitality concept which ultimately enhances the private apartment experience by adding the vital elements one would find in a hotel.”

The luxury private suites range from 126sqm to 175sqm for a two-bedroom, and up to 291sqm for the four-bedroom Borghese Private Suite. Two of the private suites have their own terrace, whilst at the top of the palazzo overlooking the Spanish Steps is a stunning terrace with 360-degree views of the Eternal City for guests to enjoy a drink or light meal.

The Rocco Forte House Manager ensures that all guest requests are taken care of such as arranging for a private chef and sommelier for in-suite entertaining, a waiter who can serve drinks from the personalised bar or an experienced nanny to take care of the children. The House Manager will also coordinate preferred cleaning hours and laundry as well as tailor-made excursions, private transfers, restaurant, museum and entertainment bookings.

Whilst grocery shopping can be arranged from the local markets, all meals can be provided 24-hours a day by the renowned chefs of Hotel de Russie, only a few metres from Rocco Forte House.