Opening in May 2019, the newest member of the Rocco Forte luxury hospitality network is ready to unveil itself to the public – Rome’s Hotel de la Ville.

Hotel De La Ville, a Rocco Forte hotel, located in the historic centre of Rome is now accepting reservations for stays commencing May 2019.

Located at the top of the Spanish Steps, near its sister hotel, Hotel de Russie, the historic 18th century palazzo will have 104 elegant and sumptuous rooms and suites designed by Italian architect and interior designer Tommaso Ziffer in collaboration with Olga Polizzi. Rooms start from a comfortable 25m2 and are beautifully furnished by local artisans. The 15 suites, including two presidential suites, have terraces overlooking Rome.

Headed by Executive Chef, Fulvio Pierangelini, and overseen by Lydia Forte, Food and Beverage Director for Rocco Forte Hotels, the three vibrant restaurants and playful cocktail bars will make Hotel De La Ville the chic gathering place in town. The Lobby Lounge & Bistro will serve authentic, local yet modern dishes, while the main restaurant will offer sophisticated elegance with a Mediterranean inspired menu and views over the hotel’s beautiful courtyard. The stylish rooftop bar with spectacular views of Rome will have a superb drink list and imaginatively-crafted cocktails.

The hotel will have state-of-the art meeting rooms and spectacular event space for weddings, business conferences and elegant events. Two outdoor event spaces, a 400m2 courtyard will be available for private hire for up to 150 guests while the 7th floor private terrace is available for up to 50 guests and offers breathtaking views of the city.

The hotel will provide a range of spa and wellness facilities, such as a 24-hour gym equipped with a range of cardio and weight equipment from Technogym; a hydro pool, plunge pool, Kneipp footbaths, ice showers, salt inhalation room, steam room and sauna. The spa will be set across two floors with six treatment rooms, including a double treatment room.

Located only 30 minutes from Ciampino Airport or 45 minutes from Fiumicino Airport, Hotel De La Ville is located in the very heart of the city and is the perfect base to explore the eternal city.