The Golden Christmas Experience: The Balmoral Hotel Edinburgh, a Rocco Forte Hotel, is turning the lobby into a celebration of the forthcoming Hamilton & Inches’ Scottish Gold collection.

When The Balmoral’s tree goes up, then Christmas time in Edinburgh truly begins.

The Edinburgh hotel Balmoral, a Rocco Forte Hotel, partners with leading Scottish jeweller to celebrate its forthcoming collection in Scottish gold.

The Balmoral, a Rocco Forte Hotel in Edinburgh, has partnered with Scotland’s most iconic jewellery house, Hamilton & Inches. Inspired by Hamilton & Inches’ upcoming Scottish gold collection, The Balmoral’s festive installation transformed the hotel into a gilded hub for the holiday celebrations.

At the landmark hotel, a 15ft spruce tree – hand painted with gold leaf – took centre stage in the lobby, its branches offset with glittering gold accents and crystal touches in a nod to the pieces found in Hamilton & Inches’ showroom. These gilded adornments continue throughout the property and into the hotel’s leading signature suite, the Scone & Crombie, which was given the Midas touch. Throughout the festive period, Bar Prince at The Balmoral is serving an exclusive Scottish Gold cocktail for all to enjoy.

As an official jeweller for Scotland’s first commercial gold mine, an inaugural batch of refined 22 carrat Scottish gold was designated to Hamilton & Inches earlier this year. The new collection – which is set to launch in early 2019 – promises to be a celebration of Scotland’s jewellery heritage, each piece crafted with the purpose of creating a future heirloom.

The relationship between the two luxury brands, however, was first forged in 1902 when Hamilton & Inches created the hotel’s majestic clock. In tribute to this shared heritage, the workshops of Hamilton & Inches have also been commissioned to create a limited edition Balmoral charm which recreates the hotel’s iconic clock tower in both gold and silver form.

Hamilton & Inches has also created The Golden Christmas Experience for the Scone & Crombie. Leaving from the hotel,guests will be transported to the Cononish gold and silver mine near Tyndrum in the Highlands, to see Scottish Gold being extracted from the earth. They will be welcomed back to the jeweller’s Edinburgh showroom for a private audience with Master Jeweller, Chay McClory, who will discuss the creation of a piece of bespoke handcrafted jewellery made from Scottish gold. A drawing of the piece will be presented to the guests during their stay and crafted in the weeks following their visit. The hospitality from The Balmoral will include airport transfers and two Scottish Gold cocktails to be enjoyed in Bar Prince. The Balmoral charm, starting from £85, is available from The Balmoral or from Hamilton & Inches in store or online.

The Golden Christmas Experience costs £20,000 which includes the creation of a bespoke piece of jewellery in Scottish gold to the value of £5,000 and is available until 7th January 2019.