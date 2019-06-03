Prada’s Pasticceria Marchesi now open on one of the most prestigious streets in London

Soak up the style and flavours of Italy’s fashion capital at the brand new Marchesi 1824 in Mayfair London.

Marchesi 1824 brings its understated Italian elegance and delectable pastries and confectionery to London.

Prada-owned Pasticceria Marchesi is one of Milan’s oldest and finest patisseries. The pastry shop founded in 1824 is renowned for excellence in its range of pastries and chocolates and the traditional Milanese panettone it produces. Prada group announced the luxury pastry boutique is now open on Mount Street, one of the most prestigiousstreets in Mayfair in the heart of London.

For almost two centuries, Marchesi 1824 has stood out for its fine pastries, prepared following traditional recipes, its soft croissants and its selection of chocolates. The London shop combines this traditional range of Italian confectionery with a wide selection of candies, bonbons, chocolates, pralines, and sweets, surrounded by elegant cherry furnishings and original, carefully restored, decorative tiles.

The menu, devised especially for the new patisserie, is served on fine Rosenthal porcelain, with silver Sambonet cutlery.

“All Marchesi 1824 products are presented in refined packaging with a luxury feel. The baked goods are prepared daily in store,” said Prada Group in a statement.

Inside, the furniture made from cherry and loosely inspired by the current design of the two shops on Via Montenapoleone and in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan blends with the original wooden features, such as the visible partition in the entrance hall. The precious black veined and yellow Siena marble floors, as well as the original ceiling with exposed wooden beams, are paired with lantern-style lamps, creating a sophisticated visual effect.

A cosy room at the rear of the shop is dedicated to drinking tea, with a variety of options for all times of day.

The 70 m² (750 sq. ft) space was redecorated in a way that respects its authentic pre-existing elements like the historic wall decorations and numerous wroughtiron hooks on the ceiling.

“The design draws on the atmosphere and charm of the historic shop on Via Santa Maria alla Porta in Milan, creating a highly evocative environment,” explained Prada Group.