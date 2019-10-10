no news, no shoes: Soneva Fushi’s first-ever over water villas come with their own private pool, as well as a curving slide

World-leading luxury resorts operator Soneva launches Soneva Fushi’s first-ever overwater villas.

At the push of a button, the ceiling will retract automatically, enabling guests to wake with the morning sun, or to sleep under a sky that is blanketed with stars.

Eight new one-and two-bedroom villas further underline Soneva Fushi’s status as one of the Maldives’ most iconic resorts.

Perched above the turquoise depths of the Indian Ocean, the eight new one-and two-bedroom Water Retreats at Soneva Fushi are scheduled to open to guests by April 2020, marking the start of a remarkable new chapter.

Designed to exist in complete harmony with Baa Atoll’s idyllic island setting, the new Water Retreats adhere to Soneva’s pioneering sustainability ethos, as well as its renowned ‘no news, no shoes’ philosophy of barefoot luxury.

“When we first launched Soneva Fushi back in 1995, we redefined tourism in the Maldives with our unique vision that pioneered the concept of sustainable luxury. After more than two decades at the forefront of the global luxury tourism sector and as a bucket-list destination in the Maldives, we strive to evolve with our guests’ ever-changing needs,” commented Sonu Shivdasani, founder, and CEO of Soneva.

Accessed via a gently curving jetty near Dolphin Beach, at the opposite end of the island to Out of the Blue restaurant, the eight Water Retreats have been carefully designed to ensure the utmost privacy for guests, as well as to make the most of the picture-perfect ocean vistas.

Both the 584sqm. (6,286 sqft.) 1 Bedroom Water Retreat with Slide, and the 857 sqm. (9,224 sqft) 2 Bedroom Water Retreat with Slide come with their own private pool, as well as a curving slide that plunges directly into the Indian Ocean. With a choice of either sunrise or sunset views, the villas feature a large al fresco deck, which includes plush sun loungers, a sunken seating area and catamaran nets over the ocean. Both villa types feature an expansive upper level with a dining sala and day bed, as well as Soneva’s signature open-air bathroom with direct access to the sea – ideal for guests looking to shower off after a dip in the balmy waters, or for a relaxing bath under the stars.

The generous living area is inspired by the ocean setting and features sustainably-sourced materials and reclaimed driftwood. Every detail, from a well-stocked wine fridge and mini bar to an ample pantry, ensure guests’ every need is met.

Flanked by an en-suite bathroom, dressing room and children’s sleeping area, the master bedroom suite features a king- sized bed. In the two-bedroom villa, a second guest bedroom also includes a king-sized bed, en-suite bathroom and dressing room.

The design and choice of location of the Water Retreats followed a comprehensive environmental assessment within the resort to ensure that the Baa Atoll’s terrestrial and marine ecosystems remained unharmed by construction activity and the subsequent use and maintenance of the villas. Like all Soneva’s carbon neutral properties, construction materials for the villas were sourced sustainably.

The starting price for the new Water Retreats at Soneva Fushi is USD 2626 for the 1 Bedroom Water Retreat with Slide, and USD 5232 for the 2 Bedroom Water Retreat with Slide on a B&B basis.