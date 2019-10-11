Anna Hu’s Dunhuang Pipa Necklace dazzles the world with the new-set global auction record



Jewelry Artist Anna Hu refreshed the world record with the highest price for a contemporary Chinese jewellery creation. Under the climate of downward world economy in 2019, ANNA HU has really stunned the collectors from all over the world again with her Dunhuang Pipa Necklace.

Anna Hu Sets A New Auction World Record As A Contemporary Chinese Jewellery Artist With Her Dunhuang Pipa Necklace. Read also Anna Hu’s interview for 2luxury2.

Anna Hu breaks the worldwide auction record as a contemporary Chinese jewellery artist again at Sotheby’s “Magnificent Jewels and Jadeite” auction in Hong Kong on October 7. The “Dunhuang Pipa Necklace” is sold for US$5.78 million (HK $45.34 million), which refreshed the world record with the highest price for a contemporary Chinese jewellery creation.

The auction’s result are a proof that Anna Hu’s beautiful jewels are still gems that world-class art connoisseurs seek for.

Transformable into a brooch and an earring, the necklace is designed for modern-day women who appreciate intricate designs with a versatile twist.

The “Dunhuang Pipa Necklace”, commissioned by Sotheby’s, was created by Anna Hu with a 100.02-carat fancy intense yellow diamond. The cultural references from East and West and the ingenious transformable design in this creation have all made this necklace a highlight of the sale, making the final sold price soar up to a new high.

The “Dunhuang Pipa Necklace” features a jaw-dropping dazzling 100.02-carat fancy intense yellow diamond, adorned with baguette cut, rhombus shaped, hexagon step cut and round brilliant cut diamonds as well as yellow diamonds. It is made of 18K white and yellow gold, with total stone weight of 160.89 carats.

Touched by the culture from Silk Road, Hu took inspiration from an imagery of a lady playing the pipa (a four-stringed Chinese lute) depicted on the Dunhuang murals, to conjure the silhouette of this necklace which resembles a Chinese Pipa attached to lines of western staff that flows gracefully along the neckline.

All five pieces of creations in Anna Hu’s “Silk Road Music Collection”, including Jadeite Cello Brooch, Blue Magpie Brooch, Ellington Earrings, Appassionata Ring in Ruby and the Dunhuang Pipa Necklace, have all be sold with an impressive sales result of US$ 6.7 million (HK$ 52.53 million) in Sotheby’s “Magnificent Jewels and Jadeite” auction this October.