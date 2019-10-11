Wear More. Wash Less: Osklen x Polygiene are prolonging the life of garments

Osklen, the New Luxury Fashion Brand from Brazil Launches Black Edition Collection With Polygiene Stays Fresh Technology

Polygiene, the global leader in stays fresh technologies, is teaming up with Osklen for the launch of a limited edition of Osklen’s classic black t-shirts with Polygiene.

Osklen advocates conscious fashion and sustainable luxury, which fits well with Polygiene’s mission to turn fast consumables to durables as treated garments last longer and can be washed less.

According to Oskar Metsavaht, founder of Osklen and currently its director of creation and style, “a brand is identified as luxurious if it involves so-called noble values. These, however, imply social concern and the preservation of natural resources for the next generations.”

Osklen’s classic black t-shirt gets a limited edition within the brand’s latest collection, ASAP Forests. Made from e-cotton, a cotton knit cultivated in Brazil, with certification that the production follows sustainable criteria of good social, environmental, and economic practices, the line brings the traditional t-shirt design and also a new take on the dress. The pieces undergo the “Polygiene” treatment directly on the fabric.

“Osklen’s way of prioritizing social concern and preservation of natural resources aligns well with our sustainability strategy of minimizing the use of resources and prolonging the life of garments. As we recently entered the Brazilian market, the largest economy in Latin America, our focus is set to add a number of new partner brand from Brazil, in the near future”, says Ulrika Björk, CEO Polygiene.

Osklen runs 53 stores and 22 franchises in v, in addition to stores in New York, Miami, Tokyo, Mykonos and Punta del Este.