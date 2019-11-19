New partnership celebrates breaking traditions in the luxury category

The Glenlivet, Single Malt Scotch Whisky maker, along with Don C, founder of luxury streetwear label Just Don are breaking conventions through a limited-edition sweater aimed to bridge the worlds of luxury streetwear and high-end Scotch.

The Glenlivet’s Drop Shop experience sets a new standard within the Scotch whisky education process and aims to provide consumers with information to open-up the category for those who may not normally drink Scotch.

Grounded in Don C’s luxury street-style roots and inspired by The Glenlivet 14 Year Old bottle’s purple colorway, the limited edition crewneck features premium, French terry with an athletic jersey-style screen-print design of the letter “G” on the front and number “14” on the back. Just as the dynamic duo celebrates the unexpected; the sweater features a hidden zip pocket that folds into the shape of The Glenlivet 14 Year Old whisky bottle.

The collaboration with Don C is the latest example of how the storied Scotch whisky brand is disrupting the category with innovative expressions, non-traditional partnerships and creative activations aimed at transforming perceptions of single malt Scotch whisky while making The Glenlivet a more contemporary, versatile and approachable liquid.

The Glenlivet 14 Year Old is available for an MSRP of $54.99 (750ml) and is the first expression to launch since the brand unveiled a fresh new look and campaign earlier this year.

“As a designer who values breaking traditions in the streetwear world and beyond, Don C is a natural partner for bringing The Glenlivet 14 Year Old to the forefront of setting new standards within the luxury spirit category,” said Sona Bajaria, Vice President of Marketing, The Glenlivet, Pernod Ricard USA. “Together with Don C, The Glenlivet strives to break down barriers within our categories so premium fashion designs and Scotch whisky are more inclusive for all.”

“I am excited to partner with The Glenlivet 14 Year Old to change perceptions and open up Scotch whisky to a new, progressive audience, just as I have worked to bridge the gap between luxury fashion and streetwear,” said Don C, founder of Just Don.

Last summer, fashion designer Prabal Gurung unveiled his latest collection along with exclusive co-created pieces inspired by his partnership with Pernod Ricard’s The Glenlivet 14 Year Old.