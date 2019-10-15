The season’s most talked-about fashion debut: Nicki Minaj for Fendi

Fendi drops capsule collection created with singer Nicki Minaj.

Queen of Rap and style icon, Nicki Minaj collaborates with Fendi to create the coolest capsule collection.

Shot poolside in LA by Steven Klein Studio, the new Fendi campaign centers around the inimitable Nicki Minaj, coming to life as the colors, textures and silhouettes of the capsule collection glamorously merge with the setting.

Nicki Minaj resets conventional notions of elegance and glamour in the Fendi Prints On edit.

Fendi’s FF Series collections celebrate Fendi iconic logo with new interpretations. The latest chapter in this art of reinvention is Fendi’s collaboration with American rapper Nicki Minaj, showcasing the Maison from an exciting new perspective.

Dubbed FENDI Prints On, the capsule collection showcases the FF logo on eye-catching ready-to-wear and accessories.

The collection created in collaboration with Nicki Minaj includes ready to wear and accessories that showcases body-hugging silhouettes juxtaposed with oversized puffers and bold colorful accessories.

An eccentric street style attitude characterizes the accessories of the Fendi Prints On collection with legendary Peekaboo and Baguette bags in a range of sizes and colors such as metallic silver and fluo pink.

Known for her bold feminine sense of style melding streetwear attitude and high-end glamour, Nicki Minaj has imagined the FENDI Prints On capsule collection with a futuristic inspiration.