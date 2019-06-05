Fendi brought Rome to Shanghai for the first joint runway show in the history of the Maison

Fendi brought the city of Rome to Shanghai on May 31st for an exclusive fashion show honoring the legacy of Karl Lagerfeld.

Entitled Roma in Shanghai, Fendi’s event was conceived as a journey transporting guests to the heart of the Eternal City and its emblematic monuments and symbols, from the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana to the steps of the Trinità dei Monti, all custom-built for the show.

With this staging of two iconic collections Fendi celebrated the heritage of Karl Lagerfeld, his unparalleled creativity and his 54-year collaboration with the Roman Maison – the longest in fashion history.

Following its Fall/Winter 2019-2020 fashion shows in Milan, Fendi presented its two latest men’s and women’s collections together, the first joint runway show in the history of the fashion house. The fashion show took place in the Powerlong Museum of Chinese and international contemporary art.

“Fendi chose Shanghai and the Powerlong Museum to stage its first ever joint Men and Women Collections to honor Karl Lagerfeld’s legacy. Fendi and China have a special relationship, since the show on the Great Wall in 2007, and we are proud to celebrate this unique moment in this magic country,” said Serge Brunschwig, Fendi Chairman and CEO.

The combined collections featured fifteen never before seen looks – five for Men and ten for Women – created exclusively for the Shanghai runway show and presented by a line-up of international models and celebrities, including Chinese actor and singer Timmy Xu and model You Tianyi.