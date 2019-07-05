Fendi is staging a Bellissimo takeover throughout Harrods

Fashion, food and Fendi have come together for a truly stylish experience.

The ruins of the Palatine Hill in Rome, Italy created a monumental backdrop for the Fendi Couture Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show. Celebrating Rome in its ageless glory, the Collection unfolded in a symphony of shifting impressions. A part of Fendi’s universe is presented this summer at Harrods London.

From the Exhibition Windows all the way up to Shoe Heaven, the luxury Italian house Fendi is staging a takeover throughout the high-end Knightsbridge store. The project offers exclusive pieces and special treats at the FENDI CAFFE, all attired in the instantly recognisable monochrome style of LA artist Joshua Vides. The FF logo dotted throughout the Store Guide is presenting the takeover in details.

The Peekaboo Bar (1st July – 28th July)

The Peekaboo bag, a Fendi icon, is presented at the Exhibition Windows pop-up. Have yours made to order with mix- and-match features, from glittery handles to patent straps, while exclusive Defender covers can be polished off with your initials.

Sharing the spotlight is the new and reversioned Baguette bag, brought back for a fresh rerun from its ’90s heyday in fabulous all-over sequins.

Fendi Caffe (1st July – 31st August)

Shoe Heaven Pop-Up (1st July – December)

Go head-to-toe with the most coveted new season Fendi footwear at the Shoe Heaven pop-up, from logo-emblazoned sock sneakers to the slant-heeled FFreedom ankle boots and tech mesh Colibri slingbacks. Secure the latest must-have pairs at this special space, located in the central hub of our shoe mecca.

Men’s Piazza Pop-Up (15th July – 15th August)

Gents can make their way to the Second Floor for a special preview of the Autumn/Winter 2019 accessories collection, specially showcased in the Piazza pop-up space. The legendary Baguette bag is making its menswear debut with multi-purpose straps and buckles. Find it in an array of colourways in classic Selleria leather, as well as a preview of a Karl Kollage print nylon version.