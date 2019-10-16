

The concept van offers a foretaste of what modern travel could be like in 2025. Hymer and BASF’s VisionVenture camper concept blazes a trail in lightweight construction, independence, travel experience, and design.

Here is why Hymer teamed up with a chemical company like BASF.

3D-printing, infrared-reflective paint, roof and rear patio with BBQ and pneumatic pop-top roof: developed in collaboration with BASF, the Mercedes-Benz-based concept vehicle VisionVenture breaks new ground in terms of design, self-sufficiency and lightweight construction.

More than 20 high-performance plastics and a new painting technology of BASF are used in the luxury concept camper. These impress with a huge range of properties. For example, BASF and HYMER use various innovative lightweight materials and processes in the interior and exterior, providing greater comfort while also making the vehicle more robust. The VisionVenture also sets new benchmarks when it comes to design – for example by combining plastics with natural materials such as hemp and slate. Solutions for energy management, thermal insulation and electrical components, a tailored package of measures for preventing noises and vibrations, and more than 100 3D-printed components round off the vision of modern travel.

The VisionVenture’s self-inflating pop-top roof is a world first and one of the van’s most striking features. It inflates in less than 60 seconds, creating more living space than ever before. The Elastollan coating on the roof creates an outer wall that is resistant to water as well as wind and guarantees a peaceful night’s sleep at a pleasant temperature. The cushions and mattresses in the VisionVenture will also remain pleasantly fresh and cool even on the hottest day. This is down to the temperature-regulating effect of the Elastocoat C Spray Gel, which adheres effectively to all PU foams and can be applied to different mattress surfaces, at different places and in variable thicknesses.

Combining the use of natural stone in interior design with a lightweight approach has never been possible before. But this is about to change thanks to the development of Veneo Slate, manufactured using the compact, non-foamed polyurethane Elastocoat. This world innovation has an exceptionally lightweight thin coating of real slate and with adding just 1 millimeter it is a space-saving and flexible material. The Elastoflex polyurethane foam offers similar properties. With a unique combination of natural materials and plastic, this equally lightweight material utilizes the structure of hemp fibers to produce cupboard doors and kitchen fronts. Like Veneo Slate, it can be applied to round and curved surfaces, eliminating the need for heavy alternatives like wood or chipboard.

Taking luxury to a new dimension: the Hymermobil B-Class MasterLine 880

This year has already seen Hymer GmbH & Co. KG set new standards in the premium segment with layouts 780 and 790 of the Hymermobil B-Class MasterLine, an integrated vehicle combining state-of-the-art bodyshell design and high-quality equipment with unique design highlights. With the B-ML 880, the company has come up with a unique new layout: measuring an impressive 8.89 metres long by 2.35 metres wide, it is the first tandem-axle vehicle on an SLC chassis from the house of Hymer. The size of the vehicle gives it a whole new feeling of space without compromising on driving comfort, which is guaranteed by the stabilising action of the tandem axle.