Bali’s first aquarium dining experience brings the wonders of the ocean to your table

The Apurva Kempinski Bali introduces the underwater dining concept to the Island of the Gods for the very first time.

Bali’s First Aquarium Dining Experience – a one-of-a-kind opportunity to dine inside a tropical aquarium.

At Koral Restaurant, diners will feast on elegant dishes inspired by Indonesian coastal flavours and crafted from local ingredients, at a venue that’s both casual and refined. More than just a restaurant, Koral offers a full bistronomic experience, combining delectable dining, laid-back ambiance and the rarefied atmosphere of an aquarium, accompanied by a hypnotic soundtrack.

“With a growing collection of outstanding restaurants, bars and lounges spread across the resort, The Apurva Kempinski Bali is quickly cementing its reputation as one of the leading culinary destinations on the Island of the Gods,” said Vincent Guironnet, General Manager, The Apurva Kempinski.

Like the rest of The Apurva Kempinski Bali – which opened in the upmarket Nusa Dua area of Bali in February 2019 – Koral takes design inspiration from the tropical characteristics of Bali and the great Majapahit empire, which brought prosperity to all of Indonesia from the 13th to 16th Centuries.

Inside, teak wood ceilings and walls made from traditional red clay bricks – the building blocks of the Majapahit empire – frame the aquamarine views through the windows and underfoot, elegant black and white tegel tiles popular among the royal court further add to the sense of historic splendour. Beyond the aquarium windows and the otherworldly glass-roofed tunnel, tropical fish swirl in a kaleidoscope of colours, creating a mesmerising backdrop for the spectacular cuisine that awaits.

Koral offers a menu inspired by the rich abundance of seafood available in the waters off the Indonesian coast, embellished with a wealth of fresh produce grown in the fertile lands of the archipelago. Executive Sous Chef Imam Fayumi brings skills acquired in some of the world’s best hotel kitchens to Koral, transforming humble ingredients into a menu of elegant fine-dining style dishes.

Stand-out plates include ‘Tomatoes Bedugul’, a bright and colourful medley of ripe tomatoes and red tomato consommé, with fresh baby vegetables, creamy mozzarella cheese and tomato oil sorbet; ‘Lump Blue Crab’ salad with zingy Granny Smithy apple, crisp jicama and aromatic lemon basil and ginger; and the locally inspired ‘Prawn & Lime’, which combines stuffed jumbo prawns with spicy dabu-dabu salsa, silky potato gnocci and spicy tomato and chili sauce.

In addition to the decadent à la carte menu, Koral offers a four-course degustation menu featuring the finest seasonal ingredients with sommelier-selected wine pairings.