The world’s most important private collection of ancient art restored by one the biggest Italian luxury brands

Bvlgari contributes to restoration of 96 ancient marble statues from the Torlonia Collection.

Fondazione Torlonia owes its creation to the passion for collecting antiquities of several generations of the Torlonia Family, and finds its completion in the creation of the Museum at Lungara (c. 1875).

The Fondazione Torlonia was founded in 2014 by Prince Alessandro Torlonia with the express aim of preserving and promoting the Torlonia Collection – among the most important collections of ancient marble sculptures in the world – and Villa Albani Torlonia, home to the collection of antiquities of Cardinal Alessandro Albani, and one of the highest expressions of that particular antiquarian taste which came to the fore in mid-18th-century Rome. Together they constitute a “cultural heritage of humanity, as well as of the family” to be handed down to future generations.

Bvlgari and Torlonia Foundation have joined to restore the world’s most important private collection of ancient art.

LVHM-owned high jewelry Maison Bvlgari has contributed to the restoration of 96 Greek and Roman statues. They will be displayed in public during the first event in the world tour of the exhibition The Torlonia Marbles. Collecting Masterpieces, which will run from March 25, 2020 to January 1, 2021 at the Palazzo Caffarelli on the Capitoline Hill in Rome.

In contributing to the restoration of statues from the Torlonia Collection, Bvlgari pays tribute to its Greek and Roman roots and to the deep affinity with the majestic beauty that has always inspired its creativity.

“A jeweler’s vocation is to transform nature’s gifts into creations of timeless beauty. So it was only natural that we should be keen to support a project that aims to return to the public this heritage of marble sculptures created over centuries by extraordinary Greek and Roman artistic talent. This restoration is a celebration of our cultural roots, of an aesthetic sensibility that we still have to this day, and that makes us special. In Fondazione Torlonia we have found a determined, passionate and highly professional partner,” said Jean-Christophe Babin, Chief Executive Officer of Bvlgari.

From March 25, 2020 to January 1, 2021 the Palazzo Caffarelli will present 96 marble works – busts, reliefs, statues, sarcophagi and decorative elements – selected among the 620 pieces in the Torlonia Collection. They have been restored to their original splendor thanks to meticulous restoration carried out in collaboration with Bvlgari, the main sponsor of this ambitious program.

