Handcrafted 2020 MDX PMC Edition is the latest limited-edition from Acura’s prestigious PMC

Hand-assembled at Acura‘s Performance Manufacturing Center, 2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition launches early next year with 300 vehicles to be built for the U.S. market and 30 for Canada. The handcrafted Acura MDX PMC Edition car debuts at AutoMobility LA.

Acura MDX PMC Edition car combines the line-topping premium features of the Advance Package with the sporty character of the A-Spec line, along with other exclusive content. Acura is offering the car exclusively in Valencia Red Pearl – the highest quality, most vibrant paint Acura offers on a production car.

The MDX PMC Edition is powered by Acura’s 3.5-liter direct-injected i-VTEC V6 engine with 290 peak horsepower (SAE net) and 267 lb.-ft. peak torque (SAE net), mated to a quick-shifting and highly refined 9-speed automatic transmission and torque-vectoring Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD).

To create this line-topping PMC edition, Acura combines the premium features of the MDX Advance Package with the sporty character of the MDX A-Spec package – a unique and exclusive build in the line-up. PMC Edition-exclusive exterior design elements include: Valencia Red Pearl paint, gloss black 20-inch alloy wheels, a body-color grille surround with gloss-black grille mesh, black chrome exhaust finishers; and gloss-black treatment for the roof, roof antenna, exterior mirrors, window molding, rear license plate garnish and door handles.

Inside, the MDX PMC Edition is further distinguished by black Milano leather seats with Alcantara inserts, black piping and red stitching for the seats, doors linings and center armrest. Its thick A-Spec sport steering wheel is adorned in dimpled black leather with red stitching and metal-finished paddle shifters, complemented by a red illuminated meter and A-Spec floormats. An individually numbered serial plaque on the lower console designates the 2020 MDX PMC Edition as a limited edition vehicle handcrafted at Acura’s Performance Manufacturing Center.

Following the hand-assembly process, each MDX PMC Edition receives the same quality control process as NSX, including a dyno check, paint inspection, rough-road simulation, and water leak test. To protect the paint during shipping, the PMC Edition is wrapped in a specially designed car cover and transported to Acura dealers via enclosed, single- car carriers.

Hand-assembled by the same master technicians who build the NSX supercar the 2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition will launch early next year with just 300 vehicles built for the U.S. market and 30 for Canada2. U.S. pricing is expected to be in the mid-$60,000 range.