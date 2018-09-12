Meet the limited-edition Nashville AMP’d Perfect Glow Ampoule Set by Babor, loaded with seven beauty ampoules designed to even irregularities, provide intensive moisture, and give the complexion a radiant and “perfect glow”.

In January, the luxury professional skincare brand Babor kicked off its year of empowerment through a campaign with the All Woman Project, designed to enable women to feel confident about themselves, regardless of their appearance or perceived flaws. Through BABOR’s Nashville Amp’d campaign, the brand’s goal is to further this message; empowering and inspiring women to look and feel their very best; while shedding light onto a talented set of up and coming Nashville artists who each radiate their own, unique beauty.

BABOR continues its position in empowering women with a new North American collaboration, entitled Nashville AMP’d. The campaign celebrates what makes women look and feel their most radiant and confident by tapping into six inspiring, talented female recording artists of Nashville to tell their own empowerment stories. These dynamic female Nashville musicians who encapsulate the very idea of empowerment, diversity, and confidence include: Lindsay Ell, Kelleigh Bannen, Candi Carpenter, Mickey Guyton, Sarah Davidson, and Kalie Shor.

BABOR has created a limited-edition, custom-sleeved Perfect Glow Ampoule Concentrates set to reflect the Nashville AMP’d collaboration.

The Nashville AMP’d set features seven concentrated, natural active beauty ampoules sealed in a powerful, single dose glass ampoule that creates immediate, visible results. Each ampoule gives skin just the right amount of glow without applying highlighter – just pop open, pour out, and slather the fluid over face, neck, and décolleté to restore radiance to dull, tired skin. Light-reflecting illuminating pigments create a natural glow while helping to even skin tone, while Perfection Peptide P3 helps promote natural skin rejuvenation.