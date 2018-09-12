This article titled “The beehive is back” was written by Eva Wiseman, for The Observer on Sunday 2nd September 2018 05.00 UTC

This is bad-girl hair. And although it doesn’t need to be worn above a smoking cigarette and a sneer the length of the M1, both help. At Miu Miu they went for texture, backcombing hair into a big beehive and adding as much product as they could fit on two hands, including mousse, volumiser and hairspray. The finishing touch? Eyeliner, and plenty of it.

Get the look

1. Grow Gorgeous Gravity Defying Hair Shampoo £15, growgorgeous.com

2. Balmain Texturing Salt Spray £22.50, beautyexpert.com

3. Aveda Texture Tonic £21, aveda.co.uk

4. Tangle Teezer £11, boots.com

5. Fudge Professional Salt Spray £12.95, lookfantastic.com

6. Mistify Me Hairspray £13.60, wella.com

7. T3 Cura Hairdryer £195, currentbody.com

8. John Frieda Frizz Extra Strength Serum £6.99, superdrug.com

Brush with greatness

Get your mitts on the ultimate you-can-do-it-too hair book, from the man those in the know regard as one of the best in the business. Great Hair Days by Luke Hersheson (£20, out this Thursday).

Luxurious lashes

You’ve enjoyed their Orgasm, now it’s time for Nars’s Climax. Their biggest launch of the year is a mascara that gives maximum volume and lift, but doesn’t clump or feel heavy. It comes in two black finishes and costs £21.

Scrubbing up well

Arket, H&M’s fashion and lifestyle brand, has launched a gorgeous new range of ‘care and cleaning’ products, from dishwashing liquid (softly scented with verbena and mint) and the dish cloths to match, to a detergent for delicate textiles. See arket.com for more.

