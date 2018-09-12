Serpenti Pallini High Jewellery secret watch by Bvlgari

Move and play with every wrist movement with Bvlgari Serpenti Pallini High Jewellery secret watch.

The design of the Serpenti Pallini High Jewellery secret watch recalls the skin of an exotic snake, striking with potent force in a new contemporary interpretation for women looking for absolute chic.

This jewellery watch coils around the wrist with the precious beauty of the beaded gold scales, perfectly reproducing the distinctive sinuosity of the snake.

Paying homage to these historical pieces, the Serpenti High Jewellery watch’s pixelated design and avant-garde artisanal technique are inspired by a stunning 5-row Serpenti secret watch in yellow gold and diamonds from 1955, currently belonging to the Bvlgari Heritage collection.

The Serpenti form bracelet-watches by Bvlgari, characterized by a dial set into a head studded with gems and gold coils that wrap around the wrist, have become a landmark in the history of jewellery, which in turn intersects with that of the brand itself. The origins of the early Bvlgari snake-shaped watches closely linked to the use of Bvlgari’s Tubogas technique. The first examples date back to the late 1940s and were in the shape of a highly stylised serpent with coils made either in the typical Tubogas design or in gold mesh that wrapped around the wrist.

The watch-case and dial, usually square or rectangular, were placed at one end to evoke the serpent’s head. The 1960s saw the first models where the serpent was rendered in a more realistic manner, asserting the connection to ancient tradition more explicitly.

In Bvlgari’s serpent watches from this period, the watchcase was concealed in the snake’s head and the dial lay under a hinged cover on the upper and central part of the head. The scales composing the body were individually handcrafted from sheet gold and either attached to each other by soldered gold pivots or screwed together in the enamelled versions.