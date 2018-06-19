Fashion, Look

Milano Moda Uomo: Collezione Automobili Lamborghini for Spring Summer 2019. The must-have items for next season

Automobili Lamborghini’s technology, know-how and research go hand in hand with the sartorial expertise and passion for detail revealed in each individual garment presented during Milano Moda Uomo at historic Palazzo Gavazzi in 23, via Montenapoleone.

The must-have items for next season

Collezione Automobili Lamborghini presents its spring/summer 2019 RTW collection. The must-have items for next season are dedicated to the Urus Super SUV and super sports cars made in Sant’Agata Bolognese. The result is a line of contemporary design menswear that encapsulates the brand’s hallmark philosophy in a total look: “informal luxury, future shaper, designer of experiences.”

A Huracán Performante and a Huracán RWD on show in the courtyard welcome guests to the world of Lamborghini.

Inside, the Palazzo becomes The Lounge Milano for Fashion Week, an exclusive space designed to promote key events and offer guests a luxury experience in perfect Lamborghini style. Furnished with items from the Riva 1920 Authentic Living line designed by Karim Rashid, it is the ideal setting to display Collezione Automobili Lamborghini’s Apparel Collection. The limited edition triathlon P5X bicycle is also an attention-grabbing addition to the display: a co-branding project with Cervélo and designed in conjunction with Centro Stile Lamborghini.

Collezione Automobili Lamborghini for Spring Summer 2019-portfolio

photo: lamborghini.com

Collezione Automobili Lamborghini for Spring Summer 2019-launch

photo: lamborghini.com

Collezione Automobili Lamborghini for Spring Summer 2019-furniture

photo: lamborghini.com

Collezione Automobili Lamborghini for Spring Summer 2019-cosmetics

photo: lamborghini.com

Collezione Automobili Lamborghini for Spring Summer 2019-

photo: lamborghini.com

Collezione Automobili Lamborghini for Spring Summer 2019

photo: lamborghini.com

 

