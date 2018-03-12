Limited-Edition PX5, the triathlon bike by Lamborghini x Cervélo.

The Lamborghini of triathlon bikes launched at the Geneva International Motor Show 2018. This limited-edition speed machine unites Lamborghini amd Cervélo passion about performance. Cervélo’s triathletes lead the charge when it comes to racing, and now they can stand out from the crowd even more emphatically with the Lamborghini x Cervélo limited-edition triathlon bicycle P5X.

The unique triathlon cycle combines bold new artwork with aerodynamically integrated storage, unprecedented micro-adjustability, and peerless aero performance honed by 180-plus hours of wind- tunnel testing.

Unveiled at 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the limited edition P5X features artwork by Automobili Lamborghini’s Centro Stile based at the company’s headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese. The iconic yellow topcoat and Y-shaped patterning on the frame and fork are familiar to Lamborghini enthusiasts, while a seat post number stamp denotes each model’s position in a production run of just 25 bikes.

“Our Lamborghini Accademia drivers have been training on Cervélo for some time now, so we already know how special, and how fast, these bikes are,” said Katia Bassi, Lamborghini’s Chief Marketing Officer. “With elite performance, outstanding design and innovation, this collaborative project was anatural fit for both brands.”

And the unbeatable thrills of a Lamborghini roadster…

The limited-edition triathlon bicycle P5X was presented alongside the Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder. Lamborghini’s exhibition space at the Geneva International Motor Show offered the chance to admire also the stunning Aventador S, Urus, Lambo’s peerless SSUV and the latest fashionwear from Collezione Automobili Lamborghini.

“The Huracán Performante Spyder takes the zenith of Huracán developments, combined with the enhanced emotion of driving a convertible,” says Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini. “The Huracán Performante already provides the most heightened feedback and emotion from road and track, and the Huracán Performante Spyder puts the driver even closer to asphalt and air, as well as the unique resonance of a naturally-aspirated Lamborghini engine.”

images courtesy of lamborghini.com