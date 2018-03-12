Owners take the purpose-built range of Yacht Support vessels all over the world to support superyacht operations. Particularly for exotic destinations with less developed infrastructure, this innovative solution has opened up new possibilities for luxury yachting experiences, carrying more toys, tenders, personnel, provisions, specialist gear and helicopters. Dutch shipbuilder Damen builds the high-speed Yacht Support range with its proven SEA AXE seakeeping technology, but with the high quality finish to fit on the superyacht scene.

Damen unveiled its new 55.50-metre vessel Power Play, currently under construction and available for delivery in summer 2018. Power Play will be the sixth delivery of the popular YS 5009 design from the Damen yacht Support range.

Adventure vessel POWER PLAY features dedicated Owner and guest accommodation plus a host of yachting enhancements.

Like previous deliveries AD-VANTAGE, AXIS and SHADOW, the new Power Play has been configured for a blend of adventure and superyacht support functions. On Power Play, the Damen yacht Support design team has added new enhancements, including a new 50 square-metre Aft Adventure Centre/Dive Centre, more autonomy and facilities for operating in zero-discharge zones such as

marine nature reserves.

POWER PLAY accommodates 6 guests staying in 3 suites, making her suitable for short breaks away from the mother yacht or even a complete yachting solution. She features a Sun Deck and a Main Deck lounge with panoramic views.

“It’s inspiring to see how a new generation of owners is driving this market. It’s very dynamic, it’s not the conventional thinking about luxury yachting. Our clients have fantastic ideas for diving, aircraft, luxury toys and serious boats. They are planning adventures of a lifetime and even getting involved in underwater exploration, science, film-making or racing yacht events. As a shipbuilder, it’s exciting to be a part of making their ideas a reality,” said DAMEN Product Director Mark Vermeulen.

With a Gross Tonnage of 489, the high support capability of a Damen yacht Support vessel is still there, including the 12-tonne deck crane and stern A-frame fittings for efficient launch and retrieval of large and heavy equipment like submersibles. Power Play reaches speeds above 20 knots with a crew of 7 and extra accommodation for 4 staff, pilots, security or guides.