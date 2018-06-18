Personal flyers: The Kitty Hawk Flyer, Larry Page’s flying car unveiled an updated version

Larry Page’s “flying car” project announces major improvements.

Google founder Larry Page’s secretive “flying car” project is one step closer to become reality. The updated Flyer is Kitty Hawk’s first personal flying vehicle and the first step to make flying part of everyday life. The all-electric hover- bike is designed to be flown specifically over water. The prototype is designed to be easy to fly and flown for recreational purposes over water and uncongested areas. In just a couple of hours, you will experience the freedom and exhilaration of flight.

Kitty Hawk Flyer maintains an altitude of 3 meters/10 feet for our first riders’ flights. It creates thrust through all-electric motors that are significantly quieter than any fossil fuel based equivalent. When Kitty Hawk Flyer is in the air, depending on your distance, it will sound like a lawnmower (50ft) or a loud conversation (250ft).

“We have not yet disclosed Flyer’s sale price. Our mission is to give more people the freedom of flight so we will work with partners to make fleets of Flyer available to fly in recreational environments around the world,” flyer commented about the price of the recreational vehicle.

“The Flyer weighs 250 pounds and sports 10 battery-powered propellers and two joysticks. It looks sort of like bobsled mounted on a couple of pontoons surrounded by a bunch of drone rotors —so, you know, totally safe I’m sure,” wrote theverge.com

“Its not intended for soaring through the clouds like you’re George Jetson, with a maximum elevation is 10 feet and a top speed (limited by the flight control system) of 20 mph. Kitty Hawk has kept the pontoons for water landings, but gotten rid of the protective netting from the original prototype,” added theverge.

How is it going to be regulated?

In the US, Flyer operates under FAA CFR Part 103 – Ultralight. FAA does not require aircraft registration or pilot certification though flight training is highly encouraged. Ultralights may only be flown over uncongested areas.

According to cleantechnica, “Kitty Hawk is working on a two-seat e-aircraft with 13 rotors that will be used for air taxi services. It will be called Cora — think Uber Elevate, Lilium, and more like that.”

Kitty Hawk Flyer Fact Sheet

Type of Machine: Personal aircraft

Power: All-electric

Capacity: Designed for one participant

Height Limit: Operates between 3-10 ft off the surface of water

Wingspan: 8’ x 13’

Vertical take-off and landing: Powered by 10 independent lift fans;

Battery Life: Battery life will depend on participant weight, environmental factors, and forward speed.

Flight time: 12-20 minutes (at 20 mph)

Regulation: Part 103 Ultralight.