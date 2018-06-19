Pitti Uomo 2018: Roberto Cavalli presents first men’s collection by Paul Surridge. With an airy, relaxed and confident spirit, the collection is a journey through the abstractions of animalier. Animal motifs are sliced, clashed, hybridized into new species.

The Roberto Cavalli Group has chosen Pitti Uomo for the worldwide launch of its new men’s fashion project with a special event, on Wednesday the 13th of June 2018, in the house’s distinctive style. Time of catching the moment and living it.

One of the most important Italian luxury brands in the world, Roberto Cavalli was back on its “hometown” catwalks with the first men’s collection by fashion designer Paul Surridge, the new creative director for all of the company’s lines. Creative director Paul Surridge shapes the now in a tension to the future embedded with the awareness of the past. The jungle spirit hits the concrete jungle to be reset in synch with the clock of time.

“The long love story between Pitti Immagine and Roberto Cavalli began nearly twenty years ago”, said Raffaello Napoleone, CEO of Pitti Immagine.

“The runway show at the forthcoming edition of Pitti Uomo, featuring the first menswear collection by Paul Surridge further sanctions this bond, with us of Pitti and with the city. It marks the return of one of the champions of Italian style, one of the names that made Florence the world capital of fashion, and – at the same time it is the moment for highlighting a new phase for the brand led by the design talents of the new creative director. We are truly pleased to present this Special Guest, and we are working with the Roberto Cavalli Group with great synergy “.

“The Roberto Cavalli brand was born in Florence and it is only natural that its relaunch goes through this city. We are so pleased for the invitation of Paul Surridge as Special Guest at the 94th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo, marking the launch of his first Roberto Cavalli men collection. Growing menswear is a significant opportunity for our business: Paul’s talent, vision and experience in the context of Pitti Uomo are the perfect platform for its development.” Says Gian Giacomo Ferraris – CEO of the Roberto Cavalli Group.

“The energy of immediacy pervades the collection. Function and proportion are main preoccupations. The vocabulary is compact and effective. Ease as the ultimate swagger, with eye-shielding visors and polymath running shoes – speeding at a futurist pace. Chains at the neck underline the assertive cockiness,” commented Roberto Cavalli on the Spring-Summer 2019 collection for men.