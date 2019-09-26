Fashion, Look

Marc Jacobs looks to the future with unbridled optimism

on/Comments closed

 

 

To the backdrop of the song “Dream a Little Dream of Me” – recorded by a host of jazz artists in the 1950s, including Doris Day and Ella Fitzgerald, in a duo with Louis Armstrong – Marc Jacobs SS 2020 silhouettes took possession of a space with minimalist staging as models strutted and danced in flowing multicolored ruffled gowns, flared pantsuits, fanciful hats and floral prints.

Marc Jacobs looks to the future with unbridled optimism 2019

@Marc Jacobs

New York Fashion Week came to a joyful close with the runway show for Marc Jacobs’ Spring-Summer 2020 Women’s collection. The creative director imagined the colorful show as an optimistic celebration of life.

With the runway show for his women’s collection for Spring-Summer 2020 Marc Jacobs paid tribute to the past, celebrated the present and looked to the future with unbridled optimism. Inspired by his Spring-Summer 2001 collection, the collection featured floral designs and brilliant colors with vintage accents referencing the 1970s.

“This show is a celebration of life, joy, equality, individuality, optimism, happiness, indulgence, dreams and a future unwritten as we continue to learn from our past and the history of fashion,” Marc Jacobs stated.

“As with closely guarded tradition, tonight is our reminder of the joy in dressing up, our unadulterated love of fashion and embracing grand gestures of unbridled expressions, reactions, ideas, and possibilities,” Marc Jacobs concluded in the show notes.

Marc Jacobs- fashion show SS2020 - Looks 01

@Marc Jacobs;

Marc Jacobs looks to the future with unbridled optimism 2019 - fashion show SS - 2020-

@Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs- fashion show SS2020 - Looks 02

@Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs looks to the future with unbridled optimism 2019 - fashion show SS - 2020- The Looks

@Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs looks to the future with unbridled optimism 2019 - fashion show SS2020

@Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs looks to the future with unbridled optimism 2019 - fashion show SS - 2020

@Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs- fashion show SS2020 - Looks 03

@Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs looks to the future with unbridled optimism 2019 - fashion show SS2020 backstage

@Marc Jacobs

Tagged: