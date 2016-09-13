Delicate femininity: Louis Vuitton Tambour Color Blosson Spin Time

It is a perpetual Spring at the Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton. Here, The Monogram Flower, one of the Louis Vuitton’s key symbols, takes on a new bloom with the arrival of a double collection including both luxury jewellery and ultra-precious watches. The Monogram Flower is a species of plants sculpted from mother-of-pearl, ornamental stones, and bathed in pink or blue. The Tambour Spin Time is a movement allowing the time to be read thanks to a series of rotating diamond-studded cubes placed around the central flower.

Each flower of the Louis Vuitton Tambour Color Blossom Spin Time timepiece, a watch pre-selected for the 2016 Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG), is sculpted in three dimensions from a single piece of mother-of-pearl, the shapes and details emulating every gesture of the hand, according to the technique used for cameos. Shades of blue or pink are then applied to the reverse of the piece, again by hand, to create a delicate, nuanced effect.

“The finesse and delicate attention to detail of this craftsmanship allows the House to create every more exceptional watch faces,” say the watchmaking experts from Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton.

With the mother-of-pearl flower as a centerpiece, each face also features diamonds, from a steel design with studded bezel and index to a pink gold version with a snow-set face. Cases and indexes are also diamond-paved on the Tambour Spin Time and Tambour Monogram Tourbillon.

On the Tambour Monogram Tourbillon, one of the petals of the flower is replaced by the flower- shaped cage of the tourbillon, a self-winding mechanical movement with a power reserve: 40 h, 28800 variations / hours created by the Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton.

A pink alligator bracelet matches the pink or blue shade of the Monogram Flower.