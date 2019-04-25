London’s most luxurious charity pop-up is back for Spring 2019

Fashion Re-Told – a pop-up store by Harrods which will raise money for the NSPCC charity– is opening on Marylebone High Street for the month of May.

Raising important funds for the NSPCC (UK’s leading children’s charity, preventing abuse and helping those affected to recover.), Fashion Re-Told in Marylebone will boast an edit of donated and pre-loved pieces across womenswear, menswear, childrenswear and accessories from leading designer brands at a reduced price, with all proceeds going directly to the charity.

The beautiful space at 51 Marylebone High Street this May is curated in the image of a traditional English garden for the perfect spring inspiration.

Your purchase will go towards an important cause.

Following last year’s success raising over £110,000, Fashion Re-Told will appear in a brand new Marylebone location donated by Howard de Walden Estates, brought to life in beautiful floral surroundings inspired by an English summer garden. Instagram at the ready — a highlight includes a breath-taking floral entrance designed by luxury florist FLOWERBX and scented by Jo Malone London for an enchanting welcome.

Harrods has worked with the NSPCC to raise around £800,000 to date, helping to fund the charity’s services in London. Over the next four years, Harrods announce it will continue to work to help give every child in London a voice. Proceeds from this year’s Fashion Re-Told pop-up will go towards the NSPCC’s work in London, helping to fund Childline, Speak out Stay safe school sessions and NSPCC service centres.

“Throughout May, Fashion Re-Told will be a must-visit destination for style-conscious shoppers who will be able to buy beautiful clothes and thereby support initiatives that help children across London. We’re very pleased to be collaborating with Harrods and the NSPCC on this wonderful initiative,” commented Andrew Hynard, Chief Executive of The Howard de Walden Estate.

Fashion Re-Told will open its doors until Sunday 2nd June 2019, at 51 Marylebone High Street, London.