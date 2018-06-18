Maserati Polo Tour 2018 – UK – Trophies.

The victory in the 2018 Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy was secured by Team Maserati, whose powerful performance saw a final score of 6 – 5 ½. After an impressive showing, the Maserati Most Valuable Polo Player prize was presented to Karan Thapar.

The UK round of Maserati’s International Polo Tour 2018 saw an exhilarating display of polo at the Gloucestershire-based Beaufort Polo Club with the rematch between Team Maserati and Team Dhamani 1969 which saw Team Maserati walk away with a thrilling victory.

Playing in the match at the historic British ground was a very special guest; HRH The Duke of Cambridge who played on the Maserati team alongside England International star player, Malcolm Borwick, as well as Bruce Merivale-Austinand Josh Cork.

His Royal Highness took part in the game in aid of Centrepoint, of which The Duke is Patron and in support of the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, of which The Duke is President. Playing on the opposing Dhamani 1969 team was Karan Thapar, Mark Tomlinson, Antonio Manzorro and Antonia Carlsson.

2018 is the fifth year Maserati and its polo apparel partner, La Martina, have hosted a polo tour, with the UK match being the second of three polo events on the calendar. The 2018 season spans eight months and visits some of the most exclusive polo destinations in Europe.

To celebrate this prestigious polo tournament, La Martina has designed a completely unique luxury polo shirt for the Maserati Team players. Made from 100% pure Italian cotton pique; only four of these shirts have been made– one for each player on the Maserati team.

The Maserati Polo Tour continues in Spain from 25 July with the 47° Torneo Internacional de Polo at the Santa Marìa Polo Club of Sotogrande. The Final of the high-handicap tournament of the ‘Maserati Copa de Oro’ will be held on 31 August.