5 Luxury Retreats in the UK that Won’t Break the Bank

Let’s face it, everyone loves luxury. There are few people out there in the world who don’t like a luxurious experience, and usually because they can’t have one. But who actually deserves luxury? Some people believe that everyone deserves to live elegantly once in a while and these dreamers do their best to cultivate an environment where anyone can live like a king for a night or two. There are actually some really creative ways that businesses that run accommodations and offer activities have been able to bring down the prices of villas and things to do. The following are luxury retreats that you will come back from feeling relaxed, fulfilled, and relatively conservative in your spending.

Stay with Friends at a Four-Star Country Retreat in Worcestershire

When you put together a group of friends, together you can maximize the level of luxury. One option is to rent out a beautiful country home in Worcestershire for under a 100 pounds per person. You can eat delicious food, drink wine on the house, and enjoy the idyllic beauty of the area. English breakfast is included daily and you get to take advantage of the rejuvenating spa experience. The elegant surroundings will enchant you and make you feel that everything is right in the world. With a group of close friends, you can get away from the stress of life.

Afternoon Tea of the Highest Order

Another way to get the most bang for your buck is to put your money into extremes of relaxation. You can have afternoon tea after a long, luxurious day at the spa in Gloucestershire. Perhaps a cocktail or two in the evenings and you will sleep like the dead in the highly threaded sheets of the 4-star Greenway Hotel. You can curate the perfect getaway that will have you feeling as calm as ever. Specialists from site MoneyPug, which is used commonly used to find cheap holidays, explain that these retreats at popular with couples because you can reserve a day, evening, night, and morning for just over £100.

Elegant Spa Retreat

Another thing to do in Gloucestershire is to take advantage of the Cotswold House Hotel & Spa. For under £100 a night, you can relax in the spa as much as you want, take advantage of the free treatment, and eat well before drifting off to sleep. A full English breakfast is included. After two nights here you will feel like a brand new person.

Enjoy the Coast in Cornwall

At the five-star Lugger Hotel in Cornwall, you can enjoy the pristine beauty of the coast while living luxuriously—all on a reasonable budget. Take a stroll around the UK’s premiere Botanical Gardens. And that’s not all, you get tickets to the Lost Gardens of Heligan. For two nights you can enjoy beauty, serenity, and luxury. A full Cornish breakfast comes with the reservation and they will also throw in a free cookbook by Michelin-starred chef Martin Blunos. 5-star elegance, natural beauty, and great activities, this retreat has it all.

Live the Gourmet Life in Harrogate

For a reasonable price, you can indulge in gourmet food, wine, and tea at the glamorous Goldsborough, a five-star accommodation in Harrogate. Here you can stay in a luxury garden view room and enjoy a five course tasting menu one of the evenings you stay at the hotel. There will also be Yorkshire cream tea on a select afternoon and a full English breakfast every morning. The stunning 400-year-old royal is perhaps the finest place to stay in Yorkshire. Take in the gourmet products while enjoying some of the best service in the UK.

There is no reason that you shouldn’t deserve a luxury weekend retreat. Making yourself feel like you have more money than you do can be great for when you go back to reality. Not only will you feel relaxed, you will feel treated well and cared for. With many things to do and see, a luxury getaway doesn’t have to break the bank. Finding the right accommodation that includes amenities and activities, you will be able to get the most out of your money and time. What are you waiting for? Treat yourself to a luxury retreat and drift off to another place.

Ryan Beitler is a journalist, writer, travel blogger, and musician. He has been published in Paste Magazine, OC Weekly, New Noise Magazine, The Slovenia Times, Deadline News, and numerous travel sites. He can be reached at ryanrbeitler@gmail.com