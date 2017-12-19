Business, Design, Gifts, Gourmet

L’Occitane and Pierre Hermé launch shared store

on/Comments closed

Beauty products group L’Occitane and renowned pastry chef Pierre Hermé (crowned Best Pastry Chef in 2016) have decided to combine their expertise and their retail universes to offer consumers a unique and innovative shopping experience in a shared store.

L'Occitane and Pierre Hermé at Galerie des Champs-Elysées

L’Occitane and Pierre Hermé at Galerie des Champs-Elysées

 

“We are partnering with L’Occitane and Pierre Hermé in creating a welcoming and refined concept store. Rotating banners in the Galerie des Champs-Elysées shopping centre is a factor in our strategy to create value,” said Pierre-Yves Bonnaud, SFL’s Asset Management and Client Management Director.

Other recent arrivals such as Häagen Dazs and a new pop-up store offer attest to the shopping centre’s retail appeal. Remodelled by renowned architect Jean Nouvel, it occupies one of the most attractive sites on the Avenue des Champs-Elysées in terms of footfall which reaches five million visitors each year, thanks to the mix of luxury goods and mass market banners in the immediate neighbourhood. The imminent opening of a Galeries Lafayette department store and an Apple store very close to the Galerie des Champs-Elysées will draw even more visitors to this prime section of the avenue.

The Galerie is 50%-owned by Crédit Agricole Assurances, through its life insurance subsidiary Predica, and 50% by SFL- Société Foncière Lyonnaise, the leader on the prime segment of the Parisian tertiary real estate market. SFL’s portfolio is valued at €5.9 billion and is concentrated on the Central Business District of Paris (#cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.)

The Ultimate Log Pierre Herme

The Ultimate Log by Pierre Herme

 

galerie des champs

 

Related posts:

Dior Initiation des Gouts Textures et Températures -2016 dessert from the Café Dior by Pierre HerméInitiation des Goûts, Textures et Températures – A new haute-pâtissèrie dessert from the Café Dior by Pierre Hermé 50 best restaurants - Pierre Hermé Crowned Best Pastry Chef 2016--The master of macarons, Pierre Hermé takes the title of Best Pastry Chef 2016 Pierre Hermes macarons sent to the astronauts at the International Space Station 2017Pierre Herme macaron sent to the astronauts at the International Space Station google maps 5thavenueNew York’s Upper 5th Avenue is world’s most expensive street New Toyota Creative Design exhibition showcases some of the brand’s most beautiful designs--02Toyota Creative Design on Champs- Élysées in Paris
Tagged: