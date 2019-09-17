IFA 2019: Monolith – a towering achievement in cooling technology

IFA 2019: Monolith – More space for pure luxury;

Monolith, Liebherr Appliances’ refrigeration division, is taken to the next level.

Stainless steel will still be a luxury status symbol, but formulated differently by moving to the interior: stainless steel drawer boxes, interiors of fridges like the ones presented by Liebherr Appliances’ Monolith luxury refrigerators.

Liebherr-Hausgeräte took part in the International Consumer Electronics Fair (IFA) in Berlin. For 65 years, the fridge and freezer manufacturer has been passionate about ensuring food is stored at perfect freshness quality. This year’s motto is also entirely in keeping with this: ‘Your Food. Our Passion’. Liebherr presented a variety of exclusive fridge and freezer appliances over around 1,900 square metres of exhibition space.

The appliances can be controlled via the redesigned, user-friendly InfinitySwipe touch screen or via the SmartDevice app. The Monolith cuts a fine figure, especially in terms of design, thanks to high-quality materials such as stainless steel doors or kitchen-specific door panels. The ergonomic metal handles and the integrated damping system also mean that the doors are really easy to open and close. The glass shelf areas allow food to be arranged clearly and the door offers individual storage options.

Innovative ideas, luxurious features and future-oriented technology make the Monolith the focal point of the kitchen and home.

The BioFresh technology from Liebherr ensures the ideal conditions for fresh goods storage. Thanks to BioFresh, many foods can be stored fresh for longer at a temperature close to 0 °C and with adjustable humidity. The BioFresh-Plus technology in the fridge compartment also comes with an added benefit. The additional climate zone with -2 °C is ideal for the storage of fresh fish and seafood.

InfinityLight: Light effects for the senses

In addition, the Monolith always shows the food stored in its best light: This is managed by integrated flush LED panels and LED lighting in the drawers. Due to minimal heat being produced, this also has a positive impact on the quality of your food.

Comes ideally equipped with IceMaker and an integrated water dispenser

Integrated flush within the Monolith fridges is a water dispenser – the modern InfinitySpring. The accompanying filter ensures perfect water quality so that fresh water is always available. The PowerCooling function also ensures the rapid cooling of freshly stored food and an even temperature throughout the entire fridge interior compartment.

Both freezers have an integrated IceMaker with fixed water connection in which 1.6 kg of ice can be produced in 24 hours. Door racks and removable freezer drawers on telescopic rails with a self-closing mechanism help to make the storage of frozen foods transparent and ergonomic.

The integrated SmartDevice technology guarantees that services available today can be used with appliances such as food information, recipes or shopping lists; and that the appliances are therefore ready for future digital trends.