$150 million transformation of iconic Las Vegas resort continues under new name

The reimagining of this iconic Las Vegas resort will enable an enhanced guest experience that runs contrary to the megaresorts that have recently dominated the Las Vegas landscape.

SAHARA Las Vegas officially debuts on the Las Vegas Strip

Now, nearly a year into the resort’s more than $150 million transformation, guests can expect even further additions and upgrades to the property’s architecture and guest amenities. Anticipated enhancements to the resort’s award-winning culinary program include the addition of the popular Philadelphia Eagles restaurant partner Chickie’s and Pete’s as well as soon-to-be-announced, new-to-Las Vegas fine dining concepts. Further additions will be made to the property’s entertainment and nightlife lineup joining the recently debuted internationally-acclaimed production show BLANC de BLANC.

The renovations to the boutique Strip resort will continue well into 2020. SAHARA Las Vegas features 1,615 guest rooms, more than 95,000 square feet of flexible meeting space and a collection of entertainment venues, lounges, three distinctive pools, the luxurious Amina Spa and acclaimed restaurants, including the award-winning BAZAAR Meat by José Andrés.

Sahara Las Vegas Hotel

Debuting this fall, the new hotel lobby will offer top-tier guest amenities featuring state-of-the-art hotel registration systems and a well-appointed lounge. The exquisite modern design, with just a touch of nostalgia, includes floor inlays inspired by lamps from the original Sahara Hotel and Casino. A Starbucks will also open near registration this fall offering guests an assortment of specialty coffees and pastries.

Casino

The 60,000 square-foot casino floor received a remodeled design creating a bright, modern atmosphere with glamorous touches, a finished ceiling with upgraded lighting and new carpeting along with a new slot and table game layout. The addition of the stylish, 24-hour CASBAR lounge offers guests a selection of craft cocktails and inviting seating areas right off the casino floor, while Infinity, a sophisticated premium gaming lounge, appeals to the resort’s more serious gamers seeking a luxurious high-limit gaming experience. A new poker room, off the main casino floor, is expected to open later next year.

Pool & Nightclub

Following the end of the summer season, the main resort pool will close this fall. Nothing will be left untouched as the entire pool deck will receive a complete overhaul to create a new and compelling pool experience. The year-long project will also include the addition of a two-story 18,500 square-foot combination nightclub, lounge and theatrical space which will sit adjacent to the main pool.