This article titled “H&M announces collaboration with Italian designer Giambattista Valli” was written by Leah Harper, for theguardian.com on Friday 24th May 2019 14.40 UTC

The high-street retailer H&M has announced that its next collaboration is with the Paris-based Italian designer Giambattista Valli. Project Love was revealed on Thursday evening at the Cannes film festival. Looks from the Giambattista Valli x H&M collection were worn by celebrities attending the event, including model Kendall Jenner in a flourescent-pink tulle dress, the influencer Chiara Ferragni in a pale pink dress with a train, and the musician H.E.R. in a white gown with appliqué detailing.

Selected pieces from the collection will be made available to purchase in 12 H&M stores around the world, including the Regent Street shop in London, and on hm.com from 25 May. The full collection will then be rolled out worldwide on 7 November.

“I am excited about this collaboration: H&M gives me the opportunity to bring my vision of style and my celebration of beauty to a wider audience,” Valli said in a statement.”

Giambattista Valli launches his new H&M collaboration with a little help from his friends. Photograph: Andreas Rentz/amfAR

The frothy dress trend, which took over catwalks last February and has been described as making those who wear it “bob along like baby ducklings”, features heavily in this collaboration, thanks to the inclusion of the brand’s trademark ballgowns and use of tulle. A lace corset dress with tulle skirt comes priced at £400 – the most expensive piece in the initial release – while a peach-coloured tulle dress with a train will retail at £300. The collection also features an organza shirt, £70, and T-shirt, £40, as well as pair of leather loafers, £150. Lower-priced items include a £25 sparkly stone tiara and a pair of ribbed socks for £13.

Valli launched his eponymous brand in 2005 and makes his first foray into menswear, with several suits included within the H&M collection. This will be the first time that the designer has teamed up with the high-street retailer, although the chain has previously collaborated with a number of high-fashion brands, including Karl Lagerfeld, Moschino, Comme des Garçons, Kenzo and Alexander Wang.

guardian.co.uk © Guardian News & Media Limited 2010

Published via the Guardian News Feed plugin for WordPress.