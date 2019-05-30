A New Wellness Retreat For Your Bucket List In Abu Dhabi

Talise Spa, the luxurious wellness retreat at Jumeirah Al Wathba Desert Resort & Spa.

There are few sights and experiences that top this desert resort’s serene setting, overlooking the extraordinary natural landscape and gazing into a calm wilderness. Jumeirah Al Wathba Desert Resort And Spa combines Arabian charm, architecture, generous hospitality and promises a luxurious experience amidst a panoramic backdrop.

The spa is nestled within an exclusive natural environment.

With a resort design inspired by a historic village, and rooms as well as villas featuring timeless details and meandering courtyards, this brand new exclusive destination transforms the way that wellness is defined. A stunning desert resort with over 22,000 sqm of dunes provide a calming energy, underlined by the soothing sounds of water, with a 1,000 sqm pool set to rejuvenate guests.

The spa treatments are delivered in 13 luxury treatment rooms including couples’ suites and private terraces to top off the moment. Enjoy steam rooms, crystal salt saunas and plunge pools, but be sure to experience what makes this retreat especially unique; the Margy’s Monte Carlo treatments and Hammams inspired by traditional Turkish bathhouses. If the snow room is not quite cold enough, another standout feature to add to the list includes the revitalizing IceLab Cryo Therapy, where exposure to -110°C (-166°F) for one to three minutes invigorates the mind, relaxes muscles and supports anti-ageing.

Learn about Abu Dhabi’s ancient traditions admiring majestic birds of prey, or with an unforgettable guided trek as the sun sets, crossing the desert and discovering the dunes by horseback or modern day fat bikes. If you are hungry for more, enjoy the sunset in one of six venues including the breathtaking rooftop bar and Al Mabeet, a remote desert dining experience, or deepen your connection to the destination in the yoga pavilion to find your desert spirit.

Guests staying at Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts can now experience a new personalised and convenient Jumeirah E- Butler service, direct from their smartphone anytime, anywhere.

The service enables guests to communicate with the hotels’ teams via instant messaging applications, to request room service, book spa treatments, request housekeeping services, make dinner reservations, order drinks and snacks to the beach or even book a future stay. The new 24/7 service allows guests to communicate via mobile, quickly and efficiently at the touch of a button.

The Jumeirah E-Butler service will be rolled out across the entire Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts portfolio by June 2019.

The service will be rolled out through WhatsApp in all hotels with the exception of the hotels in China where Jumeirah E-Butler will be available through WeChat. Burj Al Arab Jumeirah guests can utilise both WhatsApp and WeChat to access the service.