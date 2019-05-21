Display of the Year Award goes to the innovative modular MicroLED display, The Wall

The Wall display is really pushing the entire industry forward. The Wall’s slim, bezel-less infinity design and modular build allow the display to blend subtly into its surroundings and its customizable décor frame creates a sleek and sophisticated look from every angle to fit any luxury living or commercial space.

The Display Industry Awards are Society for Information Display’s highest honor, presented to recognize the best display products or applications introduced to the market during the previous calendar year.

Samsung Electronics was awarded Display of the Year from the Society for Information Display for its innovative modular MicroLED display, The Wall. Delivering a revolutionary viewing experience, The Wall features pure black images, true color, and unmatched clarity.

The Wall is a large-format modular display featuring MicroLED technology. As the newest display technology to be commercialized in over a decade, MicroLED possesses inherent color qualities that produce vibrant-yet-natural colors for an awe-inspiring visual experience with significant advantages over traditional displays.

Presented by the Society for Information Display, the 2019 Display Industry Awards (DIAs) recognize innovative display products, components, and applications that hold the most promise for shaping the future of the global display industry. The DIAs are awarded each year in three categories: Display of the Year, Display Application of the Year, and Display Component of the Year.

The 2019 DIAs was presented to Stephen Choi, Samsung’s Vice President and Head of the North American Display Office, at the Symposium Luncheon on Wednesday, May 15 during Display Week 2019: The SID Annual International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition in San Jose, California.

The modular Micro LED display technology was first introduced during the annual First Look CES event at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. The revolutionary new Micro LED technology designs featured at the event included: a new 75” display, a 219” The Wall as well as other various groundbreaking sizes, shapes and configurations for a next-generation modular Micro LED display – a 2019 CES Best of Innovation Award winner.

“For decades, Samsung has lead the way in next-generation display innovation,” said Jonghee Han, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics at the launch event. “Our Micro LED technology is at the forefront of the next screen revolution with intelligent, customizable displays that excel in every performance category. Samsung Micro LED has no boundaries, only endless possibilities.”