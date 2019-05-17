American startup 3DLOOK wins LVMH Innovation Award at Viva Technology 2019

On the second day of the Viva Technology Show 2019 (May 16-18, Paris, France), Bernard Arnault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LVMH, and Ian Rogers, Chief Digital Officer of the Group, presented the 2019 LVMH Innovation Award to the startup 3DLOOK, specialized in mobile body-scanning technologies for apparel retail and other industries. 3DLOOK’s solutions empower brands, retailers, and e-commerce businesses to deliver hyper-personalized customer experiences across all channels.

A prime-time highlight of Viva Technology, the LVMH Innovation Award 2019 was created to identify and actively support the development of startups.

Launched with considerable success in 2017, the LVMH Innovation Award was presented on May 17th during a ceremony at the Viva Technology international innovation showcase. The 30 finalist startups, 63% of which are based outside France, were selected by LVMH out of hundreds of applicants to compete for the prize and showcase their innovations at the Pavillon LVMH.

The theme for the Pavillon LVMH this year is “Crafting the Customer Experience of Tomorrow”. Alongside 24 LVMH Maisons, the 30 finalist startups presented their solutions to elevate the customer experience throughout the show, each contributing to one of the eight stages in the customer journey identified by LVMH luxury group.

“Most of the candidates who applied this year were from outside of France which reflects the success of this award and gives these young startups tremendous exposure at one of the world’s prime showcases for innovation. LVMH is focused on crafting the customer experience of tomorrow that is more compelling and memorable than ever thanks to synergies between our Maisons and the finalists in the LVMH Innovation Award,” said Ian Rogers, Chief Digital Officer of the LVMH Group.

Startup 3DLOOK was founded in 2016 in Silicon Valley by Vadim Rogovskiy, Alex Arapov, and Ivan Makeev, who created a way to measure the human body using only a smartphone. The technology developed by 3DLOOK guarantees that the clothes purchased will perfectly match the measurements of the customers.

3DLOOK is the first company to successfully develop a technology able to process and measure the human body from just two photos. Its solutions empower its customers – brands, retailers and e-commerce businesses – to deliver hyper-personalized customer experiences across all channels. As the winner of the LVMH Innovation Award, 3DLOOK will receive personalized support from the LVMH Group to drive its development as part of La Maison des Startups at the Station F incubator.

“It is a great honor to be recognized by the LVMH Group. It will be a fantastic opportunity to build relationships with all the LVMH Maisons and to help us facing new challenges!”, says Vadim Rogovskiy.

Five startups, including 3DLOOK, had a chance to present their innovations on the main stage during the LVMH Innovation Award ceremony:

• 3DLook (USA) develops mobile body-scanning technologies for apparel retail and other industries. The app measures the customer’s shape & size with just two photos on any background, for online or in-store shopping.

• DigitalGenius (UK) puts customer support on autopilot by understanding conversations and automating repetitive processes.

• Euveka (France) proposes a connected mannequin that revolutionizes the prototyping and apparel design process. The solution adapts as closely as possible to the evolution of the human body.

• Evrythng (UK) is a smart products platform that gives a digital identity to physical objects.

• Slyce (USA) is a visual search and image recognition technology for retailers and brands. It allows users to identify an object when they see it.