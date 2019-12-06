Chance Encounters: Loewe’s love for ceramics is unstoppable

Art has always been a key source within the inspirational material that helps Loewe unveil splendid creations.

For Art Basel Miami Beach 2019, the LOEWE Foundation presents the fifth exhibition in its Chance Encounters series curated by Jonathan .Anderson; a concept that brings together artists from various disciplines in unexpected conversations.

This year British artist Hilary Lloyd created a major site-specific textile, sound and video installation that engages with the 18th-century Portuguese granary permanently installed at LOEWE Miami Design District space. Large-scale ceramic sculptures by Ewen Henderson (1934 – 2000) – one of Britain’s most esteemed artists working with clay – also occupy the space.

Chance Encounters V runs until 2 February, 2020. LOEWE Miami Design District, 110 NE 39th Street, Suite #102.

Loewe presents ready-to-wear collection inspired by British ceramicist William de Morgan

For the launch of Loewe’s new capsule collection, inspired by the work of British ceramicist William De Morgan, the luxury fashion maison immerses us into the fantastic universe of the artist with a film creation ‘An Otter’s Tale’ combining stop-motion animation and live actions.

Directed by BAFTA-winning director Nina Gantz, the film features Morgan’s incredible creatures alongside Loewe’s models wearing the capsule collection within the beautiful Leighton House in London.

As a spectator, we discover the talent and creativity of both Loewe and William de Morgan in the most magnificent way, highlighting the savoir-faire of antique works renewed in our current century, showing how heritage and innovation blended together can be the beginning of a wonderful new chapter.

British artist William de Morgan created ceramics and glassware that had a significant influence on the decorative arts in 1860s Britain. A major collaborator in the Arts & Crafts movement, he developed innovative methods for glazing, firing and coloring ceramic tiles.

The artist was also renowned for his fantastic creations and floral arabesques. This fertile imagination proved a great source of inspiration for Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Loewe:

“For me it was a very natural process to do William de Morgan, he was a big collaborator in the Arts and Crafts movement and a true fantasist in that moment,” said

Imagination is set free in Loewe seasonal ready-to-wear collection as the magical blends with the everyday. A woolen dragon’s tail accessories a coat, while animal motifs embellish pieces, including a dodo printed on the back of a black leather jacket or a peacock-print trench coat in indigo, cerulean and green.

The iconic Puzzle, Hammock and Gate bags feature embroidered or leather patchwork feathers and flowers.

The chrysanthemum was a recurring motif in the work of ceramicist William De Morgan during the 19th Century. Today LOEWE reimagines the same motif through a new capsule collection inspired by De Morgan.

Photographed at Leighton House in London, the virtuoso recreation of the flower is embroidered onto the Gate in yellow and blue to capture LOEWE’s longstanding mastery of leather techniques and artisanship. De Morgan himself developed his own innovative craft methods in ceramics glazing, firing and colouring.

