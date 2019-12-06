More beautiful than ever: Jaguar Mark 2’s exclusive accessories will appeal to anyone interested in classic cars

Mark 2 is such an iconic vehicle that this collection will appeal to anyone interested in timeless automotive design and classic vehicles. The Mark 2 was launched in 1959 and went on to inspire future generations of Jaguar sport saloons.

Jaguar has channelled the timeless design of its legendary Jaguar Mark 2 saloon for a new range of clothes and accessories.

As Joe Sinclair, Jaguar Land Rover Director of Branded Goods and Licensing unveiled, the luxury automotive company wanted to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the legendary Mark 2 in a way that allowed enthusiasts to show their admiration for the car. The new range includes heritage art prints, ‘ultimate getaway car’ T-shirt, espresso set and zip-up jacket.

The Jaguar Mark 2 was launched in 1959 at the Earls Court Motor Show, London, and became an overnight sensation, embodying all three attributes from William Lyons’ famous advertising slogan: Grace, space and pace. It was available with a choice of powerful XK-derived six-cylinder engines, including the top-of-the-range 3.8-litre that delivered 220bhp and a top speed of 125mph.

Along with its reputation for its exceptional on-road performance, the Mark 2 was also part of Jaguar’s motorsport success story, with Roy Salvadori and Graham Hill among the greats to drive it to victory in saloon car races.

A choice of three heritage art prints capture the spirit of the original sports saloon, while a set of four espresso cups feature graphics inspired by the Mark 2’s distinctive twin headlamps.

The Mark 2’s influence in popular culture is celebrated on a T-shirt with the ‘Ultimate Getaway Car’ printed on the back. Available in three colours, it also has an instantly recognisable graphic of the car’s shape. A zip-up cotton jacket features the same stylised image on the inner lining while a cap showcases a second design.

More beautiful than ever, the new 2020 F-Type, the definitive Jaguar sports car, embodies our design DNA in its purest form.

The new 450PS supercharged V8 has been developed to offer exploitable and rewarding performance – its maximum torque of 580Nm being generated from just 2,500rpm. It is offered with a choice of all-wheel drive and – for purists – rear-wheel drive. Both versions can accelerate from 0-60mph in just 4.4 seconds, and reach a maximum speed of 177mph.

Raising the output of the all-wheel drive F-TYPE R’s supercharged V8 to 575PS and 700Nm (up from 550PS and 680Nm respectively) delivers truly outstanding performance in all weathers and in all conditions, while retaining its inherent tractability and day-to-day usability. Performance is exceptional: the benchmark sprint to 60mph takes just 3.5 seconds, while maximum speed is an electronically-limited 186mph.

Jaguar F-TYPE R’s increased power is matched to a comprehensively uprated chassis with new, wider, 20-inch, 10- spoke wheels in Gloss Black with contrast Diamond-Turned finish, and new adaptive dampers, springs, anti-roll bars and stiffer rear knuckles and ball joints, delivering even greater agility and responsiveness.