Jaguar unveils its first virtual all-electric sports car

This futuristic EV from Jaguar joins the grid as the latest addition to the Vision Gran Turismo line-up for the Gran Turismo series.

Jaguar designers have really pushed the limit to imagine how a future Jaguar sports car interior could look.

Jaguar’s team of designers were given complete creative freedom to develop the perfect proportions and beautiful surfaces of this virtual Jaguar of the future. Sitting in the stunningly considered cockpit and looking out onto the gracefully long bonnet of the Jaguar Vision GT Coupé – a view that is unmistakably Jaguar – the player will be fully immersed in the action.

Providing gamers with 1,020PS (750kW) of power, 1,200Nm of torque, a 0-100km/h time of less than two seconds and perfectly balanced handling, the Jaguar Vision GT Coupé will be on the starting grid for GT Sport fans from the end of November.

The influence of Jaguar’s rich racing pedigree is clear to see in the Vision GT Coupé’s assertive exterior lines and powerful, sculpted fenders which reflect those of the iconic Le Mans-winning C-type and D-type racing cars.

Where these heritage Jaguars pushed the boundaries of aerodynamics and braking technology, the Jaguar Vision GT Coupé features a deployable, active aero wing to optimise energy efficiency while generating the perfect amount of downforce.

“This project has been completely led by our young designers and represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them to create a vehicle steeped in our incredible heritage but pushing the boundaries of future design. The team have done an incredible job in creating something which is clearly identifiable as a Jaguar, inspired – but not constrained – by our iconic past,” said Julian Thomson, Design Director, Jaguar.

” This was the dream project for a car designer, creating a futuristic sports car for Gran Turismo means our designs and ideas could be truly limitless. It has to excite future generations and most importantly, look and feel unmistakably Jaguar.,” said OLIVER CATTELL-FORD, EXTERIOR DESIGNER, JAGUAR ADVANCED DESIGN.

The virtual sports EV is crafted from experimental lightweight materials, with the light and stiff monocoque made from carbon-fibre composites and advanced aluminium alloys. This focused lightweight construction ensures the Jaguar Vision GT Coupé weighs just 1,400kg and delivers near 50:50 weight distribution.

The Vision GT Coupé is the first Jaguar to feature the iconic Leaper on the front grille. Elsewhere the historic references continue with the twin-charging sockets flanking the rear haunches, inspired by Jaguar’s revolutionary 1968 XJ saloon.

The new vechicle includes hologram technology. The car features an on-board artificial intelligence system affectionately named “KITT-E” – a companion that would operate systems, and interface between the driver and machine to enhance the emotional connection with the car*. This technology can also display other useful information to the driver in a variety of formats, including three-dimensional maps, and essential vehicle data.

A unique soundscape has also been created to immerse the driver in a pure Jaguar racing experience.

The Jaguar Vision GT will be available for players to download in Gran Turismo Sport for the Sony PlayStation 4 from the end of November.