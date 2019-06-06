Julian Thomson is absolutely the right person to lead Jaguar design into its next chapter, says legendary Ian Callum

Jaguar’s Ian Callum to leave role of Director of Design after 20 years.

Automotive designer Julian Thomson was promoted to Director of Design, effective 01 July 2019. Ian Callum will continue to work with Jaguar as a Design Consultant, announced the automotive brand.

Ian Callum, the designer who moved Jaguar from tradition to contemporary design, departs after 20 years. Julian Thomson was named as successor.

The contribution Ian Callum has made to Jaguar’s industry-leading design reputation cannot be over-stated. Ian Callum stands for the most forward-thinking, rule-breaking and emotive approach to automotive design.

Since joining Jaguar in 1999, Ian Callum has built a world-class creative design team, established a new design philosophy and revived the range with award-winning designs. These include F-TYPE – Jaguar’s first two-seater sports car since the iconic E-type – the XE, XF and XJ saloons, and the marque’s first SUVs – F-PACE, E-PACE and most recently the all-electric I-PACE, which in April was crowned 2019 World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year and World Green Car.

Ian spent the first 12 years of his career at Ford Design Studios, moving on to become Chief Designer of TWR Design, where he was responsible for the Aston Martin DB7, Vanquish and DB9. Widely regarded as one of the world’s foremost automotive design talents, in 2005 Ian was awarded the title of Royal Designer for Industry from the RSA. In 2014 he received the Minerva Medal – the highest accolade bestowed by the Chartered Society of Designers, awarded for a lifetime’s achievement in design.

“I came into this role with a mission to take Jaguar design back to where it deserved to be. It has taken 20 years, but I believe I have achieved what I set out to do,” said Ian Callum, Jaguar Director of Design.

“Designing Jaguar cars was a lifelong dream for me and I’m delighted to remain involved as a consultant for the brand. I have worked closely with Julian Thomson for 18 years – he is a hugely talented designer and absolutely the right person to lead Jaguar design into its next chapter,” added Callum.

As Creative Design Director, Julian Thomson has been responsible for establishing the future strategic design direction for the brand. Since joining Jaguar in 2000, he has overseen the development of the design concepts for the entire current product range. Julian began his career at Ford in Dunton, England, before moving to Lotus, where he became Head of Design, then Chief of Exteriors at Volkswagen Group’s Concept Design Centre.