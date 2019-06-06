The Best Places to Visit in Iceland For a Long Weekend

If you are only in Iceland for a long weekend, you must make the most of your time here. With so much to see and do, planning in advance and choosing the best place to stay will ensure that you get as much packed in to your short stay as possible. Whether you want to see the classic tourist sights, or go off the beaten track, these are the best places to visit in Iceland if you plan to stay for a long weekend.

Blue Lagoon

Iceland is home to many natural hot springs and these are an increasingly popular tourist destination. A perfect place to relax and socialise, these natural spas are certainly a place to visit whilst here. What could be better than taking in the natural views of Iceland while bathing in warm natural waters with a drink in hand? The Blue Lagoon is one of the most popular and visited sites in the country, even in the cold winter months, so getting there early is recommended to avoid the huge crowds. If you want somewhere a little quieter, then check out the Secret Lagoon.

The Golden Circle

This is one of the best trails around Iceland and hosts plenty of views and things to do. Whether you want to take this tour on foot or add some adventure, this is a great way to spend the day. You can join a group tour or decide to take the route yourself. The Golden Circle is home to the 32-metre-tall Gullfoss Waterfall and the Thingvellir great fissures which you can view either from land or when snorkelling. For those looking for an experience like no other, snorkelling between the tectonic plates is a memory you will treasure forever.

The Northern Lights

A reason many people travel to Iceland is to see the northern lights, especially on New Year’s Eve. If you are looking to see these beautiful natural lights in action, then you must visit between September and April, with the winter months being the best time to visit. The mountains contrasted with glistening glaciers and green lights is a sight you won’t forget anytime soon. Luckily there are plenty of great places to stay to see the northern lights even from the comfort of a bed. These glass bubbles are the picture-perfect place to watch the northern lights and a great romantic destination for couples. If you do want to visit for New Year’s Eve, you will have to book well in advance to get the best spot.

Reykjavik

This is the Icelandic capital, and if you are planning on a long weekend, there is plenty to see and do around here. The nightlife here is great too, especially on the weekends, and there are plenty of bars with a happy hour. Luckily in Iceland, happy hour usually lasts around three hours, therefore you will have plenty of opportunity to fill your boots and have fun with the locals and other visitors. There is also plenty of history and culture in this town, such as the Harpa Concert hall, the Tjornin Lake and Hallgrímskirkja church. There is a wide range of places to grab a bite to eat and Icelandic food is very tasty! If you are a fan of seafood, fresh fish is one of the most popular dishes in Iceland.

Skogafoss & Seljalandsfoss

These are two of Iceland’s stunning waterfalls and they can both be seen in just one day. These waterfalls are located on the south coast and it is recommended that you bring some waterproof clothes, as you can actually walk behind Seljalandsfoss waterfall! This route should be visited in the summer months as in winter the route gets too dangerous for visitors. For some amazing views, these two waterfalls are a great place to visit if you only have a few days in the country.

Hiring a Car

If you are staying for a long weekend and want to get the most of your trip, then Iceland car rental is recommended. Hiring a car means you can get around with ease and it will save you money on transport. If you are looking to rent a car Iceland has many options with Reykjavik Cars offering the best deals for visitors. If you choose car rental, Iceland can be seen from a whole different perspective and you have the ability to visit places off the beaten track. If this is something you are interested in whilst visiting for the long weekend, then consider using Reykjavik cars.

You can discover Iceland on your own or you can choose to take part in guided tours. There are many options for those visiting for a long weekend, so you are sure to have a full itinerary. Visiting in the summer months is best if you want milder weather, but if you’d like to see the northern lights then winter is the best time to visit Iceland.