Travel guide to Sardinia: top things do in Costa Smeralda

Even though the name of Costa Smeralda is not due to the emerald gem, of which indeed the waters have the colour and clearness, luxury is always granted here for a holiday to live at its fullest.

The charming Grand Hotel Poltu Quatu in Sardinia is a hidden harbour, as its name in local dialect says, in the heart of Arzachena, one of the small towns in this area with a view on the beautiful sea and on La Maddalena Archipelago. It is the perfect starting point for all the unique activities to do in Sardinia during your stay.

Exclusive cruising in Sardinia with the yacht

If you want to sail this stunning part of the Mediterranean sea, you can either chose between discovering the crystal clear waters of Sardinia and the National Park of La Maddalena on a yacht to rent for the occasion with a professional skipper, or to enjoy the sunset on the boat during the happy hour at the famous Phi Beach, only fifteen minutes away driving along the beautiful coast from the centre of Arzachena.

Some of the most famous DJs worldwide come here every summer for special events so get ready for some great music too.

Whether you prefer to keep yourself on the ground, you may also have the opportunity to see one of the different regattas run by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda in Porto Cervo during the summer period for superyachts, maxi yachts, and one- design yachts.

And why do not enjoy it while drinking some good wine produced in Sardinia?

The unique feel of the activities in Costa Smeralda

Indeed, Sardinia has a rich wine production with different qualities, and, in Costa Smeralda, there is the white wine Vermentino di Gallura which has received the important recognition DOCG with its mix of tastes typical of the area: stony but with a scent of fruits and flowers.

Capichera has been the first winery to carry out the aging process of Vermentino in barrels in purity revealing all the great qualities and characteristics of this wine to the World so do not miss a visit of this reality with a guided tour and tasting of its white as well as red and rosé wines.

Further, renown as one of the most beautiful golf course in the world – and among the most difficult ones – Costa Smeralda offers you the opportunity to play at the Golf Club del Pevero which was also the setting for the movie 007 – The Spy Who Loved Me, with Roger Moore in the role of the secret agent James Bond.

It also provides different paths for workouts or relaxed family walkings where you can surround yourself with nature.

Lastly, enjoy a shopping afternoon in Porto Cervo’s boutiques of artisanal products or of the most famous and luxurious brands like Prada, Trussardi, Valentino, Bulgari Cartier, Chopard, and De Grisogono.