Type 130: Lotus to reveal world’s first British all-electric hypercar

Lotus’ first all-new model in more than a decade will be revealed in London, the birthplace of the automotive brand, in July

Project code Type130 is also world’s first British all-electric hypercar. Following first confirmation of the project in April at the Shanghai International Auto Show, several hundred potential owners have come forward to express their interest in the new Lotus car.

Lotus Type 130

Lotus Type 130 Teaser image; @lotus cars

The automotive company announced that a maximum of just 130 examples will be available to own – representing the number of  Lotus ‘Types’ introduced during the brand’s 71-year history.

Lotus also confirmed that Type130 will be built at Hethel in Norfolk, the brand’s headquarters since 1966.

Lotus Type 130 model will be the most dynamically accomplished road car in the company’s history, continuing a bloodline rich in firsts and technical game-changers in automotive and motorsport.

A new image and short film were released this week, alluding further to what Type130 will have to offer.

The Elise was voted the 'Icon of Icons' at last night's Autocar 2019 Awards

Lotus Elise was voted the ‘Icon of Icons’ at last night’s Autocar 2019 Awards; @lotus cars

