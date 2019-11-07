A sneak peak at Wally’s 101-foot sailing yacht, the first since becoming part of the Ferretti Group

This new Wally sloop is further strengthening the collaboration between Wally and Pininfarina after the success WallyCento Tango, awarded with the Honorable Mention by the International Jury of the XXV Compasso d’Oro ADI Award for its elegant lines and for the exceptional design.

Wally Yachts unveiled new 31m high-performance sloop

Wally has developed an exciting new 101-foot sailing yacht, the first since becoming part of the Ferretti Group. Currently in the final stages of the design process, the naval architecture is by Judel / Vrolijk and the exterior styling has been developed in collaboration with Pininfarina.

The semi-custom project displays all the innovative hallmarks of Wally iconic design and introduces the Wally Magic Keel, a breakthrough innovation of the keel system.

“Following the original spirit of Wally, the 101 is a yacht offering tremendous comfort inside and outside combined with

swift performance while being simple and easy to sail,” says Luca Bassani, Wally’s founder.

The exceptionally large cockpit is designed for spacious, open-air living.

In fact, between the helm position and the companionway there is 39m2 of single-level deck space, and if you include the sunbathing area in the stern the total area is 58.4m2. With safety in mind in both cruising and racing conditions, the Wally 101 features 50-cm high bulwarks– a first in its category. The cockpit, protected by a practical dodger and awning, can be personalised and furnished with seating, tables and sun loungers to suit individual owners’ cruising requirements as well as removed for racing.

High-performance sailing yachts are usually limited in terms of interior layout solutions. This is decidedly not the case with the Wally 101 that offers a very flexible general arrangement. A generous main salon can be combined with layouts from 3 to 5 cabins: 3 cabins and 3 separate living zones (eg. TV room, playroom for children, office, gym, etc); 4 cabins and 2 separate living zones; or 5 cabins for those who wish to have more guests ore more crew. All of the different guest area layouts are coupled with spacious crew quarters aft featuring 2 en-suite double cabins, crew mess, laundry, galley and a dedicated area for navigation. In addition, the raised salon provides more room for the engine room underneath, while the Wally Magic Keel, the latest innovation that Wally brings to the market, does not intrude in the interior living space. The aft garage provides room for a 4m tender.

“Ferretti Group is pushing on both souls of Wally: sailing and power. Wally has always set itself apart in the sailing world through its design but even further through its technological genius. The Wally Magic Keel is a perfect example of this,” says Stefano De Vivo, Managing Director of Wally. With an upwind speed of 12 knots in 12 knots of breeze (with 75- degree tack) and 20 knots easily reachable when sailing downwind, the Wally 101 offers exceptional performance combined with superb cruising comfort.

“For racing enthusiasts, the Wally 101 is a yacht optimised under the handicapping system to be highly competitive in corrected time. Additionally, the Wally Magic Keel offers considerable advantages in terms of safety and interior flexibility”, added Bassani.

The Wally Magic Keel allows to vary the draft more than two meters for optimal performance on the race course. At the same time, ease of access to secluded anchorages when cruising is granted thanks to the possibility of using it in the low draft position to navigate under sail or engine power. The system also has a dumping feature for extra safety in case of grounding.