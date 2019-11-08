We have to admit that cars are amazing. We also have to admit that movies are amazing as well. Therefore, when we mix cars and movies, we know that we are sure to get extra-amazing. That is why we are looking at the best car movies of all time.

Top Car movies of the 2000’s

Fast Five, 2011

The Fast and Furious movies started in 20016, but it was in 2011 that they managed to gain the attention of the whole world. As Director Justin Lin was just what the doctor had ordered for this car movie franchise to attract new fans. He took the right turn as he managed to come up with the best cast that included Vin Diesel, Paul Walker (the late), Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris.

Baby Driver, 2017

The Baby Driver is a movie that managed to have it all. From the music, to the actors to the right cars and the perfect driver. The movie follows Baby, a driver who was called by that name because he did not talk much however, he does have a good ear and he is a master when it comes to driving.

The Italian Job, 2003

If you love Mini Coppers, then this is the car movie for you. Starring Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Mark Wahlberg to mention but a few. The movie is one that will make you wish that you had your own set of Mini Coopers. However, you can always settle for the next best thing, that is great real money best casino online slot games.

Gone in 60 Seconds, 2000

Nicholas Cage and Angelina Jolie team up in Gone in 60 Seconds to give one of the most iconic car movies of all time. The movie is a perfect blend of one last job, a heist, a ticking clock as well as cars. We have to give a round of applause to the cast, who knew exactly what the movie and managed to work together like a well-oiled machine. Giving us a movie that we can watch over and over again without any hesitation.

