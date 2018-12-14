Loewe Gate Bag Pop-Up with a Mackintosh twist

Loewe is once again reimagining the Loewe Gate Bag opening an exclusive Harrods in-store pop-up dedicated to thecoveted accessory.

The iconic fashion house is launching three new styles especially for the event, where customers are invited to personalise their purchases with gold and silver charms in a service unique to Harrods. Distinguished by a curved metal hinge and knotted front belt, the beautifully crafted bag with customised details makes a thoughtful gift.

Originally unveiled at the Spring Summer 2018 runway show, the Gate bag has rapidly ascended to become one of thehouse´s star products.

Exhibiting all the hallmarks of LOEWE´s excellence in craftsmanship – sophisticated, structured and ultra-soft – the house´s master artisans have introduced a new addition to the Gate family in an alluring Mini size.The line-up now features the half-moon saddle bag in three distinctive sizes, as well as the alternative Bucket shape, all of which are adorned with the Gate´s most distinguishing feature – the brass hinge.

Coveted Gate bag is scaled down to a novel cute mini size that has just enough space for daily essentials. Gate bag owes its name to its side latched metallic pin with a flirty dangling leather strip and its knotted front belt bow closure. Saddle- shaped crossbody bag, timeless and versatile functionality reimagined in a contemporary way due to its refined and sleek construction.

A Mackintosh Tribute

This Winter season, Loewe also presented a collection inspired by the work of renowned architect and designer Charles Rennie Mackintosh (1868-1914). The Puzzle, Flamenco Tote, Bunny Bag and Gate bag have each been given a Mackintosh twist for this special collection. “Regarded as one of the originators of Modernism, his seismic influence on the 20th century Arts & Crafts movement is still being felt to this day,” explained Loewe.

With a full Accessories line and Ready-to-Wear for men and women, the Mackintosh capsule collection celebrates the vast scope of the designer’s work, from his architecture through to his furniture design. Playing with the various facets of the Mackintosh universe, LOEWE honours his distinctive aesthetic by incorporating his signature grid patterns, stained glass windows and botanical watercolours across the range.

Architect and designer Charles Rennie Mackintosh was heavily inspired by his father’s garden. The rose, seen on the silk scarf or the wallets, is a reoccurring motif in Mackintosh’s work.